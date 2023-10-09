5 hilarious things drunk Jey Uso said at the WWE Fastlane press conference

At the Fastlane Premium Live event, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes dethroned the Judgment Day to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, what's been buzzing among fans is the post-show press conference segment featuring Rhodes and Jey. It has garnered attention due to both superstars' hilarious and laughter-inducing antics, particularly Jey Uso.

Some fans even speculated that both superstars might have been drunk during the Fastlane press conference. Now, let's look at five of the hilarious things Jey Uso said during this press conference.

#5. Jey Uso used the word "Yeet" million times

One word that had fans laughing throughout the entire press conference with Rhodes and Jey is the repeated use of the word 'Yeet.'

For no apparent reason, Jey Uso kept saying 'Yeet' into the microphone every few seconds, often causing even The American Nightmare to struggle to control his laughter.

Even the former AEW star joined his tag team partner said 'Yeet' before leaving the press conference.

#4. Jey Uso singing his current theme song in a hilarious way

Even before Cody Rhodes arrived at the press conference, Jey Uso had already begun to display some peculiar behavior.

As Jey entered the room, he checked the microphone and then asked the media members whether they had enjoyed his newly remixed theme. He then started a brief rendition of his current theme with humorous gestures and body movements.

#3. Jey uses the word "a man" multiple times

In addition to 'Yeet,' one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions also repeatedly used the phrase 'a man' throughout the entire press conference.

Right from the moment Jey entered the conference, he began spelling the word 'a man' around seven to eight times while pacing around the conference table.

Furthermore, during his responses to media questions, he maintained a constant smile and continued to insert the phrase 'a man' unnecessarily and frequently.

#2. Jey even apologized to Triple H during this memorable press conference

During the press conference, Rhodes inquired about the current status of the storyline he wanted to pursue. In response, The American Nightmare mentioned that he doesn't have a clear answer at the moment, as he is currently focused on being the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion with Jey. He emphasized their achievement at Fastlane.

However, things took an unexpected turn when Jey began sharing his feelings about being in Rhodes' corner. At one point, he appeared to lose control and used a word that the company subsequently beeped out.

Following this, Jey displayed a peculiar reaction to his actions and then immediately apologized to Triple H, addressing him by his real name, Hunter.

#1. Jey makes a wried sound when he is unable to answer during the conference

Another amusing moment involved Jey's response to a question from the media regarding whether he had ever considered winning tag team titles with someone other than his brother, Jimmy Uso. In his reply, the Main Event Jey appeared to struggle for words, and his response ended with a quirky sound in the microphone.

This prompted laughter between Jey and The American Nightmare, adding to the humor of the press conference.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.