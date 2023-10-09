Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to face real-life brothers at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Chances of potential WrestleMania-shaping match

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 has been officially announced. The big event is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4th. Like with all premium live events from the area, it will be held earlier in the day for North American viewers than what they're generally used to.

For now, no matches have been announced for the show, but there's a strong chance that two massive fan favorites will be in action: Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The unlikely duo won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles just the other night at Fastlane.

As for their potential opponents, there are several teams likely chomping at the bit for an opportunity. The most interesting development could be for SmackDown's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to be the ones to challenge for the gold. This could be thanks to Roman Reigns with major WrestleMania implications.

Roman Reigns will soon be returning to television. When he does return, he may be able to coerce WWE management into giving his faction members the match. Given his animosity towards both Cody and Jey, Reigns likely hates the fact that they are the champions.

The potential bout could be quite interesting ahead of WrestleMania too. Many fans believe Cody Rhodes will attempt to finish the story by challenging The Tribal Chief for a second time. Additionally, many expect for The Usos to clash at the big show. This potential tag team match could set the stage.

Roman Reigns is set to return on WWE SmackDown

As noted earlier, Roman Reigns is all set to return to World Wrestling Entertainment quite soon. More specifically, The Head Of The Table's first appearance back will be at Friday Night SmackDown this week.

This is big news for a number of reasons. First and foremost, Roman is a big star, so any time he appears, fans are intrigued. Beyond that, The Tribal Chief is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Plus, he's been away from television since not too long after SummerSlam.

A lot has changed while Roman has been away. Carlito has returned to action, Jade Cargill signed with WWE, Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship, and Jimmy Uso has seemingly forced himself back into The Bloodline.

It all started when Solo warned Jimmy that the twin is "out" when The Bloodline says he's out. This led to Jimmy Uso accepting his spot back into the group. Unfortunately for the former tag team champion, Paul Heyman then revealed that it will be up to Reigns to decide if he's truly back in the fold.

Despite Paul's warning, Jimmy has continued to act as if he's in The Bloodline. In fact, he's even been acting as if he's The Tribal Chief. What will Roman have to say and do with regard to Jimmy's antics upon his return? Fans will likely find out come WWE SmackDown on Friday.