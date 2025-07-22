4 Finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam

The Becky Lynch-Lyra Valkyria match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship is officially on for this year’s SummerSlam. Their rivalry, rooted in betrayal and fierce competition, has had fans hooked since WrestleMania 41.The match promises to be more brutal, as it was decided to be a No Disqualification, No Countout Last Chance match for the gold, where if Valkyria loses, she can no longer challenge for the championship for as long as Lynch is the champ.Check out four potential finishes for this high-stakes match between the two Irish superstars.#4. Lyra Valkyria wins cleanThe inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. (Image credits: wwe.com)A clean win for Lyra Valkyria against Becky Lynch and being reunited with the Women’s IC Championship at SummerSlam would make sense, considering her momentum and story arc.As the inaugural champion of the aforementioned title, Valkyria went through a great deal to secure the rematch, which showcased her resilience in reclaiming her former glory. The No DQ, No Countout stipulation will favor her high-flying moves and her Nightwing finisher.Further, Bird Lady reclaiming the title from The Man at this year’s SummerSlam would certainly cement her status as one of WWE’s top stars.#3. Becky Lynch wins with the Leg DropIt's now become her new gimmick. (Image credits: wwe.com)Becky Lynch could retain the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. To add salt to injury, she might cap it off by delivering Hulk Hogan’s signature Leg Drop on Lyra Valkyria.Following her return at WrestleMania, some fans gave The Man the moniker “Becky Hogan” after she replaced Bayley, leading to speculation that she politicked her way to gain prominence during this year’s Show of Shows.Lynch was hesitant at first to be compared to the Hall of Famer, but eventually made it work in her new gimmick. She even went out during an episode of RAW, donning Hogan’s yellow and red colorway.The No DQ, No Countout match would allow her to troll fans even more by channeling Hogan’s flair and mimicking the iconic move to secure the win.#2. Bayley costs Lyra the WWE Women’s Intercontinental ChampionshipBayley costing Lyra Valkyria the championship match at SummerSlam could also be a plausible conclusion, given their tangled history.It was revealed that Becky Lynch was the one who attacked Bayley backstage at WrestleMania 41, resulting in her missing a tag title opportunity. She also lost to Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title shot; these losses may fuel resentment within the Role Model.Bayley’s current face persona might crack under the weight of repeated Ls, as this could lead to her interfering during the match. Such a finish could set up a feud between either Lynch or Valkyria.#1. Judgment Day gives Becky a helping hand View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBecky Lynch might find an unlikely ally in The Judgment Day during her match against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. This is due to her ties with faction member Finn Balor.Since the match between Lynch and Valkyria will have a No DQ stipulation, there is a possibility that such an ending might happen. Lynch’s current heel persona aligns with the faction’s villainous ways, making their involvement logical. This finish will extend her reign as the women’s IC champ, not to mention usher in new storylines.