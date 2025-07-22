Lyra Valkyria gives herself a new name following WWE RAW

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 22, 2025 15:33 GMT
Lyra Valkyria is the inaugural Women
Lyra Valkyria is the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion!

Lyra Valkyria has a monumental challenge at WWE SummerSlam 2025 when she goes one-on-one against Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, she crowned herself with a new name ahead of the event.

Lyra Valkyria made history in the Stamford-based promotion when she became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, she lost the title to Becky Lynch and has been in a feud with The Man following her return at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Valkyria outsmarted the champion when Big Time Becks wanted to shake her hand. Instead, the 28-year-old star dropped Lynch with a Manhandle Slam. Sadly, the legend distracted Valkyria when she and Bayley were in a tag team match against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Today, the former Intercontinental Champion crowned herself with a new name heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. Similar to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, the 28-year-old WWE star added Intercontinental between her name.

"In conclusion, SUMMERSLAM NO DQ LYRA INTERCONTINENTAL VALKYRIA 🪶," Valkyria tweeted on X.
The name suits Valkyria, as her name is in the history books as the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Lyra Valkyria's upcoming title match at WWE SummerSlam gets a major stipulation

Within a year of her main roster debut, Lyra Valkyria cemented herself as one of the rising talents in the women's division. She became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion when she defeated Dakota Kai and won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41 against The Judgment Day.

Sadly, The Man had other plans and turned on the 28-year-old star following their loss to The Judgment Day. The two have been feuding on the red brand for a while, and Big Time Becks captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship from the rising star in June 2025 at WWE Money in the Bank.

After a successful defense at Evolution in Atlanta, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are set for a one-on-one match in New Jersey at SummerSlam. However, if Valkyria loses, she will never get to challenge anyone for that title ever. Moreover, the upcoming match is a No Disqualification match.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
