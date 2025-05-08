WWE's next Premium Live Event is almost here. To the surprise of many, Backlash, which will be held live in St. Louis, Missouri, will be taking place on Saturday, May 10. The show will be held at the Enterprise Center.

The card for the show is relatively stacked. Becky Lynch will have her return singles match against former mentee Lyra Valkyria. John Cena will defend his world title against Randy Orton. Dominik Mysterio and Penta are also set to clash.

One of the most intriguing matches booked for the show is Gunther vs. Pat McAfee. This comes after The Ring General brutally assaulted Pat, choking him out. Gunther was suspended for his actions, but now, the two are set to collide.

With the two going one-on-one, how will the impending bout end? This article will take a look at several possible finishes, which include referee stoppage due to blood loss and the return of a Hall of Famer.

Below are four finishes for Gunther vs. Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash.

#4. Gunther could choke Pat McAfee out at WWE Backlash

Gunther is an interesting character in wrestling today. Unlike most WWE stars, he doesn't just use one finisher. In fact, he doesn't just use two finishers. The Ring General ends matches with a plethora of different moves.

One of the moves Gunther uses frequently is a choke-hold of sorts, a variation of the standard sleeper hold. He used this to make Pat McAfee pass out on WWE RAW just weeks ago and even attempted to do the same to Michael Cole earlier in the same segment.

When Pat and Gunther go one-on-one, The Ring General could lock in his hold and choke out Pat McAfee for the win. Pat would likely have no way of getting out of the hold, so if Gunther locks it in, the match will almost certainly end.

#3. Pat McAfee could shock the world and pin The Ring General

Pat McAfee has accomplished a lot in his life. He has been in the NFL, he has had shows on television and online, and he's a commentator in WWE. He has also dabbled as a pro wrestler.

The former NFL player has wrestled seven times in WWE. During his time in the company, Pat has actually managed to defeat Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, and The Miz in singles matches. Still, he is not a proper wrestler and he is obviously going into Backlash as a massive underdog.

Still, Pat has defied the odds before and he could do it again at Backlash. With a fluke rollup, McAfee could shockingly pin Gunther for the win. While it wouldn't be a definitive victory by any means, Pat could still shock the world with a win.

#2. The referee could call off the match in Gunther's favor if he bloodies Pat

Gunther is an incredible pro wrestler. He has held three titles since joining WWE and two of the three championship reigns were record-breaking in length. The World Heavyweight Title reign was the shortest, and even that was nearly nine months long.

The Ring General can also be ruthless. For example, during the build to WrestleMania 41, Gunther brutally assaulted Jimmy Uso. He left The Bloodline star a bloody mess in an attempt to get into Jey Uso's head. Regardless of if the method was effective, it was a vicious beating.

Given how violent and physical Gunther is, this match could end with a referee stoppage. If Pat is bloodied and battered like Jimmy Uso was ahead of WrestleMania, the ref will be forced to call things off and award Gunther the win.

#1. Goldberg could show up and help Pat win

Pat McAfee winning on his own feels very unlikely. Yes, as outlined earlier, a fluke rollup is certainly possible, but something being possible doesn't mean it is the likely option. Realistically, Pat will need help if he wants to stand tall at the WWE Premium Live Event.

In what would be a shocking moment and an excellent twist, Pat could get help from a WWE Hall of Famer: Goldberg. Da Man is looking to have his retirement match this year and many think it will be with Gunther following an altercation the two had last year at Bad Blood.

If the referee somehow gets knocked down during the bout, Goldberg could come out and hit Gunther with the Spear. From there, Pat could get the shocking win. This then sets up The Ring General vs. Da Man, perhaps at SummerSlam this summer.

