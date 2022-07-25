4 finishes for Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam

One of the more intriguing matches on the SummerSlam card is Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin. The rivalry between the two began a couple of weeks ago, with Corbin taking exception to McAfee's (admittedly true) remarks regarding him.

When Corbin called McAfee out on it, he responded with more insults to the delight of the WWE Universe. The match between the former King of the Ring and the SmackDown commentator was made official for SummerSlam, and we have no doubt that it will be a blast.

This will be the former NFL punter's first match since the back-to-back contest he had at WrestleMania 38. As a result, there will be a lot of eyeballs glued to this match, and Corbin will only be eager to spoil the night for his opponent.

On that note, we will take a look at four possible ways in which Pat McAfee versus Happy Corbin can conclude.

#4. On our list of potential finishes for Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin: A conclusion via countout

The personal nature of the rivalry between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin means WWE may extend their feud beyond SummerSlam. We may get a non-conclusive finish to the match, possibly a countout conclusion.

The most likely countout finish would be a double countout. McAfee and Corbin could continue to brawl without stopping outside the ring, failing to answer the referee's ten-count. It wouldn't be the most ideal finish, but it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world either.

#3. A disqualification finish

Extrapolating on the previous point, Pat McAfee versus Happy Corbin could also end in a disqualification finish. The heated rivalry could see one or both superstars throw the rules out of the window and do anything to hurt the other. Meaning, they could get disqualified.

McAfee and Corbin are set to wrestle in a standard one-on-one match, which means if either or both of them uses any kind of weapon, they will find themselves taking the L. We could also see the former Mr. Money in the Bank resorting to low blows to inflict some pain on his rival.

#2. Corbin gets the pin on McAfee

Pat McAfee versus Happy Corbin is not an easy match to predict. Either man could walk out of SummerSlam with a win, which makes it more fun.

There is no doubt that McAfee will bring his A-Game this Saturday. However, his opponent is a crafty man between the ropes. He will pull every trick in the book to swing the momentum in his favor and put his rival down for the count. Given how Corbin doesn't utilize submission moves to finish matches, End of Days will be his move of choice. Should he hit it, the former NFL punter's shoulders will almost certainly be glued to the mat for three, leading Corbin to a victory via pinfall over McAfee.

#1. Pat McAfee pins Corbin's shoulders for the three-count

This scenario is just as likely as the previous one. Happy Corbin may be a tough competitor, but he is facing a part-time wrestler who has beaten full-time opposition before. The unpredictable style of his opponent could overwhelm him and force him to get pinned come SummerSlam.

Pat McAfee beat a stubborn opponent in Theory at WrestleMania 38, showing that he can go toe-to-toe with some of WWE's best stars. He has also held his own against Adam Cole in the past. Given how Corbin is coming off losses to Madcap Moss, momentum is firmly on McAfee's side. He can channel all of it and dish out so much pain upon his rival that he is unable to get his shoulders up when he pins him.

