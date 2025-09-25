4 Finishes to Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax on SmackDown this week. The Buff Barbie has already defeated both of these superstars in singles matches in the past. She defeated Jade Cargill in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam last month and also won against her former friend, Nia Jax, in a Last Women's Standing match on SmackDown on June 27, 2025.

However, both Nia Jax and Jade Cargill haven't given up on the target of winning the Women's Championship from Tiffany. Therefore, they will test their fortunes once again this week on SmackDown. Moreover, the winner of this match will face Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel next month in Perth, Australia.

In this listicle, we will discuss four finishes of the triple threat match between Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill.

#4 Tiffany retaining the WWE Women's Championship

One probable finish to this match could be The Buff Barbie retaining her title against the duo. There are fewer chances that the company would book her to lose the gold on SmackDown rather than on a big PLE event. If Tiffany can retain her title at SummerSlam 2025, when she was expected to lose it to Jade Cargill, then certainly she will win it once again on SmackDown. The title change might happen most probably at Survivor Series: WarGames in November this year.

#3 Jade winning the Women's Championship

WWE can also surprise the fans by giving Jade Cargill her big moment on SmackDown this week. The Storm is widely expected to be the next Women's Champion. It would be her maiden win for the big title. And on SmackDown, she can win it from Tiffany Stratton. That would also bring two new Women's Champions from RAW and SmackDown against each other at Crown Jewel.

#2 Nia Jax pulls off an upset win

Another twist in the tale could be Nia Jax pulling an upset win over Tiffany and Jade. Tiffany snatched the gold from her in January this year, when she cashed her WWE Money in the Bank contract on Nia.

Since then, The Irresistible Force hasn't been able to win back the title. The clash on SmackDown this week could well be her last chance to grab the championship. She can pull any dirty move and snatch the title from Tiffany.

#1 Jade turns heel and captures the title

One big twist that can happen on SmackDown this week could be Jade Cargill turning heel and then cheating to win the WWE Women's Championship. She hasn't been a heel in WWE since her debut at the Royal Rumble last year. Since she already had to taste defeat at the hands of Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam, the Storm can think of another way of winning the triple threat contest.

Booking Jade Cargill to turn heel would also be beneficial for the company, as that would give birth to a new rivalry between Tiffany and Jade. Later, Jade's former tag team partner, Bianca Belair, can also return and begin a storyline with Jade for the title.

It now remains to be seen how WWE CCO, Triple H, and his creative team have booked the title match on SmackDown this week.

