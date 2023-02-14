4 finishes to the women's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Raw Women's Championship 

As previously announced, WWE Superstars Liv Morgan, Natalya, Asuka, Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Raquel Rodriguez are set to battle inside the demonic Elimination Chamber structure this Saturday night.

With Rhea Ripley choosing to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title, this match is also slated to be for an opportunity at Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania 39.

Who will survive the Elimination Chamber and go to WrestleMania? Well, that question will be answered at the event. But for now, here are 4 potential finishes to the Women's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

#4 Asuka and Raquel Rodriguez fight to a draw

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: @RaquelWWE comes back home to San Antonio to prepare for her #RoyalRumble Match debut with the help of her father "Desperado" Ricky González in the same ring she first trained before WWE. EXCLUSIVE: @RaquelWWE comes back home to San Antonio to prepare for her #RoyalRumble Match debut with the help of her father "Desperado" Ricky González in the same ring she first trained before WWE. https://t.co/OnHck6P90m

You might be shocked to learn that out of the 30 Elimination Chamber matches that have taken place, not one of them has resulted in two people winning simultaneously in the same match.

But this doesn’t mean it can’t or won’t in the future. Asuka is known for her submission arsenal, perhaps most notably her patented Asuka Lock. She's recently been using a modified double underhook crossface, while Raquel usually powers her way to a pinfall victory.

If you’ve been a wrestling fan long enough, you’ve probably seen a scenario where someone taps out at the exact same time their shoulders are pinned to the mat for a three-count.

Could this be the case on Saturday?

#3 Liv Morgan shocks the world?

Although Asuka or Raquel Rodriguez would seem to be the favorites to win, fans shouldn't count out the element of shock and utter surprise pertaining to a Liv Morgan upset.

A few months ago, if you'd asked a non-causal WWE fan who they thought would be challenging Bianca Belair, many of them would've easily picked Rhea Ripley.

While that seemed to be the obvious choice, Ripley chose Charlotte Flair instead. Sometimes events occur exactly how they're expected in WWE, other times the company chooses to keep fans guessing as a way to garner intrigue.

While there are numerous ways the company can book Morgan to win, one option might just be the (admittedly anticlimactic) roll-up. This method of winning may not be the most popular, but at least WWE can call it a "surprise," huh?

#2 Asuka dominates her way to a WWE Raw Women's Title match as many expect her to do

Though obviously not set in stone yet, this new version of Asuka looks to be the superstar of choice to take on The EST at WrestleMania.

This decision would certainly be a safe option, as The Empress of Tomorrow has the greatest deal of momentum following her return at the Royal Rumble this year.

Add the big match experience factor and combine that with the fact that she’s one of WWE’s most revered in-ring competitors; all in all, a match with Bianca Belair is certainly a main-event worthy.

In this case, that's what many expect to happen. But while it's predictable, that doesn't mean the story told to get there isn't worth watching.

The story may be one of hardship and struggle. There also might be a chance of leaning towards fighting the odd... or in this entry, it might just be The Empress showcasing her brutality, as she decimates opponents until she's down to the last victim for a tap-out victory.

#1 Raquel Rodriguez wins due to outside interference due to a returning Alexa Bliss

Out of the 6 women entering the chamber this year, there’s perhaps no one else who can match Belair’s strength like Rodriguez can.

This would make for an interesting story of strength vs. strength… or in wrestling terms, the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object.

If Big Mami Cool does end up winning the match, some fans may be left wondering how Asuka will be toppled. After all, she's been booked to like next to unbeatable since her return.

One option would be via interference from the returning Alexa Bliss, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the Royal Rumble.

Following her latest turn to the dark side, Little Miss Bliss has noticeably gotten back in touch with her inner supernatural.

This change could mean bad things for the superstars she's recently had a history with, such as Asuka and Nikki Cross. In this case, that could pay dividends for Rodriguez.

Poll : 0 votes