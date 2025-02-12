4 First feuds for Ricky Starks in WWE NXT

Ricky Starks turned a few heads with his WWE NXT debut on Tuesday night. The star didn’t take long to appear in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion after his AEW exit was confirmed.

The former AEW star was declared free and clear a day before he made his shock NXT debut. He is the newest AEW alumni to join NXT after Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, and Lexis King.

There are a few things Ricky Starks can achieve on the brand before moving to the main roster. Shawn Michaels could look to put a title on him before he makes the ultimate moves.

Check out the four first feuds Ricky Starks could have to get started in WWE:

#4. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory could go after the newcomer

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been appearing on WWE NXT frequently. The two men defeated Trick Williams and Oba Femi to make a statement on the brand.

The A-Town Down Under members will compete in a Triple Threat Match against Femi for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day. WWE fans will likely see The Ruler come out on top and retain his title against the two main roster stars.

Following their defeat, Ricky Starks could come out to humiliate them on the mic. He could state that the best way for him to prove that he is the future of WWE is to take down Waller and Theory for good.

A rivalry between the three young stars would be great for the brand. Starks could score a few wins against Waller and Theory in singles matches to get ahead in the company. He could even form a temporary alliance with his fellow former AEW stars.

#3. Ricky Starks and Ethan Page could compete to make a name for themselves

Ethan Page is neck-deep in a rivalry with Je’Von Evans. The villainous superstar will leave no stone unturned to punish Evans again at Vengeance Day.

Once this rivalry comes to an end, WWE could book a big feud between two former AEW stars. Ricky Starks could confront All Ego and state that he is here to end Page’s reign of terror for good.

It would be great to see the 34-year-old newcomer immediately get into a feud with Ethan Page. The two men could have some fantastic matches where Starks could come across as a top babyface of the brand.

#2. Shawn Spears could get into a feud with Starks

Tony D’Angelo successfully defeated Ridge Holland in a Steel Cage Match on the same night that Ricky Starks made his WWE debut. D’Angelo retained his NXT North American Title at the show, but Shawn Spears seems to have The Don’s number.

The WWE Universe will likely see Spears have a few title matches against Tony. The two stars could put on a good show, and Shawn Spears could even go all the way and win the championship.

Ricky Starks could then show up to cut promos before getting into a rivalry with Shawn Spears for the title. It would be great to see the two ex-AEW stars put on a show, and Starks could win his first title in the company quickly just like Ethan Page.

#1. Oba Femi will look for new challengers in WWE soon

Shawn Michaels will likely keep the NXT Championship on Oba Femi for several months. That could see The Ruler take on many top names on the brand.

Femi will face Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for his title at Vengeance Day. Following that, he could also defend his championship against Trick Willaims again.

Oba Femi could then face Ricky Starks for his title to give the newcomer his first feud. WWE won’t need to establish Starks much on the brand, and he could have some promo segments before getting himself into the championship picture.

The Ruler has continued to give stars of his choice championship matches regardless of what Ava has to say. He could give Ricky Starks a shot at the title after the latter ridicules him on the mic.

