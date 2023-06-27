4 Former Money in the Bank winners who may never return to WWE

Winning the Money in the Bank contract is a life-altering experience for any WWE Superstar. The briefcase has changed the trajectory of several careers, catapulting a plethora of talent into the upper echelons of sports entertainment.

After tasting World Championship success courtesy of MITB, many winners departed from WWE, presumably for a lifetime. Let's look at four former Money in the Bank winners who may never return to WWE.

#4. Jack Swagger

The All-American Jack Swagger, known to AEW fans as Jake Hager, won the coveted Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 26. Swagger cashed in on Chris Jericho five days later to win his first and only World Heavyweight Championship in WWE.

Swagger lost the title to Rey Mysterio a few months later. His career in WWE never reached the same heights again, leading to his departure from the company.

Swagger joined the independent circuit following his departure before eventually landing in AEW. From productive alliances with Chris Jericho, as part of the JAS, to new gimmicks, Hager has done well for himself. Thus, there is little incentive for him to return to WWE.

#3. Alberto Del Rio is a former Mr. Money in the Bank

Long-time wrestling fans must remember Alberto Del Rio, the man who won the Royal Rumble and MITB contract approximately within a year of his WWE debut. Del Rio cashed in on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2011 amid a chaotic finish to win his first WWE Championship.

The talented star enjoyed two decent runs with the company, bagging multiple world championships and US Titles. In August 2014, WWE released Del Rio before he made his return a year later, but departed in 2016.

Del Rio is determined to return to WWE, but the Stamford-based promotion is reportedly less than keen to re-sign the 46-year-old superstar. Given the allegedly strained relationship between both parties, a return is unlikely for the former world champion.

#2. Dean Ambrose will possibly stay with AEW for several years

To any modern WWE fan, Dean Ambrose needs no introduction. The Lunatic Fringe of The Shield was immensely popular and universally loved by fans.

In June 2016, he reached the pinnacle of his WWE run when Ambrose won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed in on Seth Rollins to win the top prize. As good as his victory felt, the current AEW Superstar's run left much to be desired.

After choosing not to re-sign with WWE in early 2019, Ambrose jumped ship to rival promotion AEW. Reviving his Jon Moxley persona, the talented superstar has become an important player for Tony Khan.

Moxley inked a new contract several months ago, which means he is set to stay with AEW for multiple years. Furthermore, considering the push and freedom he enjoys in his current role, a WWE return is highly improbable.

#1. Former two-time Mr.Money in the Bank CM Punk

CM Punk's WWE return is very unlikely.

CM Punk's history with the Money in the Bank briefcase needs no introduction. Much like Edge, the MITB contract catapulted his career to heights that otherwise may not have been possible.

Punk won the briefcase in successive years at WrestleMania 24 and 25. The Straight Edge Superstar enjoyed a successful run with WWE, but their relationship ended on a sour note when he walked out in 2014.

Creative frustrations and injuries aside, their bond has only weakened with time. Punk landed in AEW in August 2021, where he has found much success. It now seems he has settled in the company, and a return to WWE is less likely.

