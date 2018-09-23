4 former WWE Champions who do not deserve another championship run

Jinder Mahal

Over the years, there have been several champions in WWE. Holding the top championship is a huge honor and privilege, and not many in the company get the chance to hold the gold.

Sometimes WWE chooses the superstar to represent the company by making them champions. Instead of making the wrestler important, the championship reign does the complete opposite for the holder by making him/her more irrelevant in the WWE Universe. Fans begin to hate the superstar as well as the company. It also affects the ratings of the show and the credibility of the championship belt.

Lets have a look at wrestlers who have held the company's top championship at some point in their careers but shouldn't again. In this article we look at only the top heavyweight belts of both the male and female divisions. Therefore mid-card belts such as the United States, Intercontinental, or tag team championships are not applicable.

Before reading further, remember that this is just an opinion, and it may differ from yours.

#4 Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella recently made her comeback to Raw along with her sister Brie Bella a couple of weeks ago. Although she looks fit and athletic, the same cannot be said about her in-ring style.

We still get that old Diva vibe from her, from which WWE and fans are trying to move away from. She could improve over the course of time, but I don't think she will be as good as Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, or Charlotte Flair.

WWE should make these wrestlers the face of the women's division moving forward, instead of The Bella Twins, especially since the women's revolution is in full swing.

Nikki was the Diva's Champion when that belt was still around, and since nobody cared about that then, it did not matter much. But now, since Vince is trying to make the women's roster as important as the men's, the women's championship belt should be on someone who deserves it rather than Nikki.

