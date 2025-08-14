4 Former WWE stars who could join AEW before 2025 ends

Since AEW made its arrival in the pro wrestling industry, fans have seen many former WWE stars join Tony Khan's promotion. Already, half the AEW roster is filled with ex-WWE talent, which shows that there is a high chance of more making their debut in All Elite Wrestling.In this article, we will look at four former stars who could join the AEW before 2025 ends.#4. Shayna BaszlerWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKShayna Baszler spoke about the possibility of signing with AEW now that she’s a free agent: “Obviously, it’s not a secret—you know—I’m really good friends with Marina [Shafir]. I have a lot of friends there, so there’s been some discussion as to what the future could hold, forShayna Baszler is one of the dominating women's champions in the history of NXT. After making her main roster arrival, she wasn't booked properly, and these mistakes led to a series of pushes and failures.The last time she competed in a WWE ring was on April 11, 2025, and following this, she was released from the Stamford-based promotion. After getting released, she appeared at GCW Bloodsport and defeated Konami in a singles bout.Baszler could be a great addition to the AEW women's division, and if Tony offers her a good deal, she could join the promotion, perhaps even before 2025 ends, since she is now a free agent after her no-compete is done, too.#3. Braun StrowmanBraun Strowman is, once again, no longer part of the Triple H-led creative in WWE. After his first release, he was rehired by The Game only to be released later. The Monster Among Monsters is already popular among the audience and has impressive accolades to his name.Strowman is also a former WWE Universal Champion in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Considering all this, Braun may join Tony Khan's company and could finally make his much-anticipated debut there.#2. WWE veteran GoldbergWWE @WWELINKThank you Goldberg. 👏👏👏 @nbc | @peacockGoldberg suffered a loss in his final WWE match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. The iconic star attempted his best but failed to defeat The Ring General. Following this, the 58-year-old star expressed his unhappiness with the retirement, especially when the company cut off the broadcast of his retirement speech.Due to this, if Tony Khan offers Goldberg a major deal, then it's probable that he may debut in AEW before 2025 ends to kick off one final run in the squared circle.#1. Karrion Kross and Scarlett coming to AEW?Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE departures have been the talk of the town over the past several weeks among the audience. The Triple H-led creative regime has also moved both stars to the alumni section on its website, confirming that they are no longer part of the company.With all the buzz and anticipation, there is a high chance that both stars could debut in AEW. Kross and Scarlett could be a great addition to the All Elite company, especially after the significant growth in Kross's popularity.With AEW still having several PPVs to go this year, like Forbidden Door, All Out, and Worlds End, these stars have the incentive to make a bang and show up in the Jacksonville-based promotion.