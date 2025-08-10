BREAKING: Karrion Kross and Scarlett moved to WWE’s alumni section; departure seemingly confirmed

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE future has been the talk of the town over the last several weeks. Amid all the speculations, the duo has been moved to the alumni section on the company's official website.According to multiple sources, Kross and Scarlett's deal with the sports entertainment juggernaut was set to expire this weekend. Although the duo was seen at SummerSlam, many believed that the match against Sami Zayn was Kross' swan song. The Herald of Doomsday and his wife were not present on RAW, which further fueled speculation about their departure.While Karrion Kross and Scarlett reportedly received new contracts from the company, Fightful Select noted that the duo has yet to ink a new deal. It seems like they might be on their way out of the company, as the pair has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com. However, there is a chance that this could also be a ruse from Triple H and his team, where they turn departure speculations into a storyline.Veteran believes Karrion Kross and Scarlett leaving WWE would be the best move for themWhile fans are bummed with Karrion Kross and Scarlett possibly leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut, Vince Russo believes it could be the best thing that could happen to them. The former WWE writer noted that the two are much better than everyone else on the roster and need to go to Hollywood.&quot;The best thing in the world that could happen to Kross and Scarlett is for them not to get their contract renewed. That is the best thing. They are so much better than everybody on this show; they need to get agents, they need to go to Hollywood. They need to make movies.&quot;Kross was one of the first names to return to WWE after Triple H took control of the company's creative team three years ago. However, the Herald of Doomsday was not involved in many notable storylines and often ended up on the losing end of his feuds.