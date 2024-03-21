4 former WWE stars who could return at WrestleMania 40 - Current TNA Wrestling champion, Women's Evolution pioneer 

WWE WrestleMania 40 is on the horizon. The big show is set to air on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The epic event will be held in Philly, and between 50,000 and 60,000 fans are expected to attend each night.

The card for WrestleMania is already quite impressive, albeit incomplete. The two main events have already been revealed. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will battle Roman Reigns and The Rock on WrestleMania Saturday. Cody and Roman will then clash the next night.

Beyond those bouts, numerous other stars are confirmed for the show. This includes some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, IYO SKY, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bayley, and Gunther, among others.

There could be surprises at the big show too, however. For example, former talent who had been released by the promotion could end up returning in a big way. In fact, there are four stars who were let go that all could, and arguably should be coming back. This article will look at how they may do exactly that.

Below are four former WWE stars who could potentially return at WrestleMania 40.

#4. Emma helped lead the Women's Evolution in WWE

Emma, also known as Tenille Dashwood, is an unsung hero in WWE. She, alongside Paige, were largely responsible for kicking off the Divas Revolution, which later became the Women's Evolution. The pair were later followed by the Four Horsewomen on NXT.

Unfortunately, Emma hasn't ever really gotten the credit that she deserved. Her main roster run during her first period with the company was lacking at best. During her most recent tenure, she was never able to build momentum, potentially because of Vince McMahon meddling in WWE's plans.

Whether her poor booking is the result of McMahon's oversight or not, the company could correct it by having her return at WrestleMania. She could participate in a match, appear in the crowd, or even re-debut attacking a star post-match. Imagine if Emma attacked Rhea in rage that Ripley had an Australia homecoming, and she didn't?

#3. Mustafa Ali is a champion in TNA Wrestling

Mustafa Ali is one of the most underrated wrestlers in WWE history. Prior to his release last year, Ali regularly suffered from start-stop pushes, especially under Vince McMahon. He was seemingly finally getting a push worthy of his talent on NXT prior to being let go.

Currently, the former 205 Live star is wrestling in various indie promotions. He's also competing for TNA Wrestling, where he's the reigning X-Division Champion. He won the belt by defeating Chris Sabin. Needless to say, he's doing quite well post-WWE.

Ali is far too talented to let go, and hopefully, Triple H will realize that. As a result, he could be re-hired and return at WrestleMania. Ali choosing to stand up to an old rival such as Gunther or "invading" the show could be a fun time, while also setting up stories for the future.

#2. Tyler Breeze already works with the company

Tyler Breeze is another underrated performer who got a raw deal in the Vince McMahon-led regime. While his first run on NXT saw him become a top guy, and his latter run on the brand led to tag team gold, his main roster experience was disappointing. Still, he is extremely talented and charismatic.

While Breeze was released by WWE quite some time ago, he actually still works for the company, albeit in a different role. Despite still competing on the indie circuit, Tyler also helps run UpUpDownDown alongside Xavier Woods.

Given that he's already affiliated with the promotion and remains active as an in-ring competitor, it is bizarre that he hasn't officially been picked up as a talent again. That could change if he returns at WrestleMania. Breeze could potentially become an associate of Logan Paul alongside Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to form the cockiest stable in history.

#1. Top Dolla was recently backstage at RAW

Top Dolla is certainly a controversial figure both from his time in WWE and in general. He is often the talk of the town and the butt of jokes. Despite that, he and Hit Row were certainly entertaining characters.

Now known as AJ Francis, Top Dolla has kept busy following his WWE exit. He competes in various promotions, including both TNA Wrestling and Major League Wrestling. Despite that, Top Dolla also made an appearance backstage on RAW this past week, albeit one that was untelevised.

AJ hanging out with friends backstage could have been the start of him returning to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. He could make his official return at WrestleMania and reunite with Ashante "Thee" Adonis, but now also working with Cedric Alexander. The crew could even invade the Six-Team Ladder Match.

