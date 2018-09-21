4 former WWE Superstars who could return to the ring soon

Is it going to happen?

WWE fans always want to see their favourite wrestlers in the ring. However due to some circumstances, these returns can't always happen, but still the fans want to see them return.

A 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin fan will always love to see him in the ring, but we all know that he is too out of shape for wrestling now, and this is why it is not possible for him to produce good matches. However, the same hasn't been the case with other wrestlers who can still wrestle in the ring.

There are still many wrestlers who could return to the ring in the upcoming months. Lets take a look at 4 such WWE Superstars.

#4 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle

The Olympic Gold Medalist is currently enjoying his vacation with his family, but he could return to the WWE ring soon. A few weeks ago, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon got exasperated with the General Manager and decided to give him a break.

Currently, Baron Corbin is handling the Raw roster as he got promoted to Acting General Manager, but it seems like he is doing things wrongly, this could become a reason for Angle to return and start a feud with Corbin.

Rumours have also indicated that he is training hard for his return which could happen soon.

#3 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio

Mysterio left the WWE back in 2015, and since then managed to reignite his career. He returned to the WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and later appeared on the Greatest Royal Rumble event as well.

Recently, PWInsider reported that Mysterio has signed a 2-year contract with the WWE, and will make his return soon to the company.

After his return to the company, we could also see a dream match between Mysterio and Styles.

