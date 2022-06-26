4 funniest Brock Lesnar moments you may not remember

Brock Lesnar is a top athlete, great on the mic (especially Cowboy Brock), and displays exceptional ringcraft when he has to. Most in the WWE Universe would agree that The Beast is the complete package.

But arguably the most impressive thing about Lesnar is that despite being the wrestling behemoth that he is, his comedic chops are legendary. He is not what you would call a practical joker, but when he decides to dabble in humor, he can be hilarious.

The Beast has delivered quite a few iconic comedic moments throughout his career. From his laugh-out-loud segments with Kurt Angle to talking about Heath Slater's kids, he delivers even when he is not fighting. However, there have been some underrated funny moments of his that people may not recall instantly.

On that note, we take a look at four of Brock Lesnar's most hilarious WWE moments that you may not remember.

#4 On our list of funny Brock Lesnar moments that you may not recall: Roasting Bobby Lashley

Cowboy Brock Lesnar is indeed The Conquerer's greatest persona. Fans hailed him for the reinvention and creativity he brought to the table, and most importantly, for managing to juggle comedy while routinely kicking The Bloodline's bottoms.

At one point, Lesnar feuded with Bobby Lashley over the WWE Championship. Fans expected an intense clash between the two titans, but the feud took a hybrid approach that everyone appreciated. The two superstars and their managers traded insults throughout the build, but it was one of The Beast's roasts that took the cake.

Lesnar began with a knock-knock joke, and the crowd responded enthusiastically. He revealed that Bobby was the one who knocked. As Paul Heyman and the crowd asked, "Bobby who?" he dropped the killer punchline "Exactly!" Lashley sarcastically laughed for a split second, but it was clear that his rival had him on toast the second he was done.

#3 "I WILL SEE YOU ON SUNDAY!"

The entire segment between Brock Lesnar and Big Show on the January 20, 2014 episode of RAW was filled with laughs. The best thing about it was that the former wasn't even trying to be funny, but what he said and did ended up being hilarious.

From the way Lesnar tumbled out of the ring to his attempt at a cheap attack getting intercepted, this segment was funnier than it was intended to be. The look of disbelief on The Mayor of Suplex City's face was GIF material, as was his repeated pounding of the announce table.

However, the highlight was Lesnar screaming "I will see you on Sunday!" The way he said it twice was extremely hilarious, with his intensity and the flow of his words not matching at all.

#2 "Paul, say something stupid!"

When you have the greatest talker of wrestling's modern era in Paul Heyman as your manager, you don't need to utter a single word. However, we are all thankful that Brock Lesnar chose to ignore this rule of thumb. Thanks to him, we have some great content we can remember forever.

One of the best yet often overlooked Lesnar segments came when he was doing an interview with Renee Young. As Heyman watched, The Beast proceeded to cut a hilarious promo that saw him say one word a gazillion times and hype himself up.

"THAT'S the best of the best of the best of the best of the best that this world has to offer? I'm THE BEAST! AND THE BEST! In the world. Paul, say something stupid." (0:19 - 0:39)

In twenty seconds, Lesnar showed god-tier comedy skills, a complete lack of respect for CM Punk and what everybody thought of Heyman. The promo is an underrated gem and truly among the best (of the best of the best......) things he has done.

#1 Learning about the Money in the Bank contract

Brock Lesnar's entire run with the Money in the Bank briefcase was fantastic. We are biased towards his boombox shenanigans and his dance moves with the briefcase. It remains one of the funniest things the WWE Universe has seen in recent history.

However, one part of the said MITB run you may have forgotten is Lesnar's astonishment at learning what the contract said. The response he gave when he heard that he had an entire year to cash in drew laughter from one and all. The incredulous look he had on his face before slapping Paul Heyman with the contract added to the hilarity of it all.

