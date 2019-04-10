×
4 future rivalries that WWE teased on SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.95K   //    10 Apr 2019, 20:47 IST

Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe brawled on SmackDown Live
Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe brawled on SmackDown Live

WWE’s WrestleMania week ended with Big E, Xavier Woods and new WWE champion Kofi Kingston standing tall after defeating Sheamus, Cesaro and Drew McIntyre in the main event of SmackDown Live.

Elsewhere on the show, The Hardy Boyz defeated The Usos to become the new SmackDown Tag Team champions, Ali teamed with Ricochet & Aleister Black to defeat Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura & Andrade, and Samoa Joe’s attack on R-Truth resulted in a surprise brawl with Braun Strowman.

The episode also featured segments involving Shane McMahon, Paige, Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch, while Lars Sullivan attacked The Hardy Boyz and The IIconics defeated unknown duo The Brooklyn Belles.

Although the show was largely filled with WrestleMania-centric storylines, it also included several angles that could result in matches in the coming months, depending on which Superstars move to Raw and SmackDown Live in next week’s Superstar Shake-Up.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at four future rivalries that WWE teased on the April 9 episode of SmackDown Live.

#4 The IIconics vs. Paige’s secret team

Two days on from their Fatal 4-Way Women’s Tag Team Championship victory at WrestleMania 35, The IIconics defeated Karissa & Kristen, aka The Brooklyn Belles, in a short encounter on SmackDown Live.

Following the match, Paige appeared in a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton and gave props to Billie Kay & Peyton Royce on their recent wins. She then added: “Do you want to know a little secret, Kayla? Come on, you’re gonna wanna lean in for this. Next week, I’m gonna be bringing an impressive tag team of my own. Bye.”

The former SmackDown Live General Manager was very vague, so it is unclear if she is planning to bring a new tag team to the main roster from NXT (say, The Sky Pirates) or whether she will become a manager for a team that is already on Raw or SmackDown Live (say, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville).

Either way, it sounds like Paige’s secret team will be the ones to challenge The IIconics next.

