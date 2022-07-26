4 greatest SummerSlam endings in WWE history: A shock betrayal, a chokeslam to hell

WWE will present the 2022 edition of SummerSlam this Saturday on July 30. There are several matches on the card to be excited about, not least a hellacious main event Last Man Standing contest between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Speaking of Lesnar, WWE had him make a shocking return at last year's SummerSlam after months away from the company. Coincidentally, he returned to confront Reigns in a staredown that initiated their current rivalry and gave fans a moment for the ages.

The moment concluded that year's SummerSlam, making it one of the greatest endings in the show's history. However, it was far from the best conclusion The Biggest Party of the Summer has seen.

In this article, we look at four of the greatest endings to SummerSlam in WWE history and explore how they came about.

#4. On our list of the greatest SummerSlam endings in WWE history: Brock Lesnar defeats The Rock (SummerSlam 2002)

SummerSlam 2002 saw a conclusion that was the true breakout moment for a megastar today. The main event of the show saw Brock Lesnar conquer The Rock to become the then-youngest world champion in WWE history.

Cutely rhymed 'Rock vs. Brock', Mr. Dwayne defended his title against a rookie in Lesnar. He was shocked as the latter took his best shots and refused to stay down. The match ended when The Beast Incarnate stopped a Rock Bottom and hit the F5 for the pin and the win. The sight of Lesnar posing and celebrating with the world title to close the show was one the fans ate up with delight.

#3. The Undertaker chokeslams Edge from a ladder (SummerSlam 2008)

This ending came after the epic Undertaker versus Edge match inside Hell in a Cell, and was one no one will forget in a hurry. After a fantastic contest that saw brutality turned up to the max, 'Taker took the win with a Tombstone Piledriver. However, what he did afterwards has become more iconic than the match itself.

As The Phenom was leaving, he noticed that his opponent was stirring. Eager to make a statement, he returned to the ring and chokeslammed The Rated-R Superstar from a ladder into the ring.

Edge went through the canvas and didn't come out, leaving 'Taker to do his trademark pose as flames circled the area through which his opponent had fallen.

#2. Bret Hart and British Bulldog wrap up a family affair (SummerSlam 1992)

The main event of SummerSlam 1992 saw hometown hero The British Bulldog take on real-life brother-in-law Bret Hart at the Wembley Stadium in England. They were set to do battle for the Intercontinental Championship and ended up giving the WWE Universe a match for the ages.

The 80,000+ fans in attendance and those watching at home erupted when Bulldog reversed a sunset flip into a cradle pinning combination for three. In doing so, he won an intense 25-minute contest and became Intercontinental Champion.

The show concluded with The Hitman shaking his opponent's hand and his sister Diana raising both men's hands to celebrate them. It was an extremely emotional conclusion after an extremely emotional match, one that will not be forgotten for a long time.

#1. Randy Orton cashes in on Daniel Bryan (SummerSlam 2013)

WWE excels at shock value and delivering some of the best surprises. From shock betrayals to unexpected returns, the company has given us some iconic moments to celebrate. One such iconic (but not celebrated) moment is when they closed SummerSlam 2013 with a swerve for the ages.

After defeating John Cena in a classic, fan-favorite Daniel Bryan became WWE Champion to everyone's delight. All of a sudden, Randy Orton appeared with the Money in the Bank contract to remind him that they would meet soon. 'Soon' ended up being that night itself as special guest referee Triple H shockingly hit Bryan with a Pedigree and left him motionless.

Orton stalked his way to the ring and cashed in his contract as fans sat in shock. The Game counted the decisive pinfall and SummerSlam concluded with him raising The Viper's hand. In it was his newly-won WWE Championship that came due to the biggest betrayal we have seen in recent years.

Why this ending ranks at the top is not only due to its shock value, but because of what it created. Everyone was angry at the booking, but it only served to make Bryan's victory at WrestleMania XXX that much sweeter.

His path to The Show of Shows saw him overcome Orton, Batista and The Authority, none of which would have happened without that SummerSlam conclusion.

