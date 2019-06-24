×
4 Hilarious botches you missed at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.63K   //    24 Jun 2019, 08:13 IST

The women well and truly stole the show at Stomping Grounds
The women well and truly stole the show at Stomping Grounds

WWE presented the first ever Stomping Grounds event in place of Backlash this year and it was a show that was headlined by Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin.

The show itself seemed as though it was a straight forward affair on paper but actually turned into one of the most solid events of the year. The Cruiserweight Championship changed hands on the kickoff show as Drew Gulak realized his dream of becoming champion before Ricochet lifted his first Championship on the main roster when he was able to defeat Samoa Joe for the United States Championship.

Whilst the show itself was particularly solid, there were a number of botches throughout that obviously brought down the tone of the night, but none of them were big enough to affect the outcome of any of the matches they were part of.

#4 Cruiserweight botches

The Cruiserweights were able to steal the show as part of the Stomping Grounds kick off the show
The Cruiserweights were able to steal the show as part of the Stomping Grounds kick off the show

The Cruiserweight Championship match was once again relegated to the kick-off show as part of Stomping Grounds, but Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak put on a fantastic show since their main aim was to steal the kick-off show and prove that 205 Live didn't belong there.

The match was fantastic and showed just how much talent is pushed onto 205 Live but Akira Tozawa then went on to fall off the apron when the spot was obviously for him to stay there to move on to the roll up. Tozawa was then in a roll-up position when Drew Gulak was late for his queue to break up the pin so Tony Nese was forced to let Tozawa out of the pin otherwise he would have accidentally won the match.

Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds Heavy Machinery WWE Becky Lynch Lacey Evans
