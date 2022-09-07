4 Hilarious WWE moments from the past week you should see

As a sports entertainment company, WWE showcases everything from hard-hitting brawls to soap opera drama on its programming. This past weekend was eventful for the company, with Gunther and Sheamus' barbaric battle, title unifications, and family drama being the significant highlights.

Some of the best memories of the weekend came from comedic angles, which brought laughs out of the WWE Universe, whether intentional or not. These humorous moments may not have stolen the headlines, but they brought smiles to faces, which is never a bad thing.

Without further ado, let's explore four fun moments from the past seven days you need to see.

#4: Braun Strowman's WWE return suffers an amusing hiccup

Braun Strowman made his WWE return in barnstorming fashion on RAW. The Monster Among Men interrupted a fatal four-way tag team match and ran through the field like a house on fire, leaving the audience in awe. It was a near-perfect reintroduction for the former Universal champion, reminding everyone of his unparalleled capability.

Strowman, however, suffered an unfortunate botch while executing his trademark outside-the-ring shoulder tackle. While attempting to execute the move on Chad Gable, the powerhouse tripped and failed to make contact with the Alpha Academy leader. Strowman did recover by hitting the move on Gable's teammate Otis and completing his impressive comeback on Monday night RAW.

After his monstrous display, we doubt anyone will be laughing at his face.

#3: The Judgment Day laugh at the Mysterios' family drama

Athena Ω @athenawrestling



Judgement Day’s reaction afterwards though made me laugh lol Why Dominik??? Whyyyy????Judgement Day’s reaction afterwards though made me laugh lol #WWECastle Why Dominik??? Whyyyy???? Judgement Day’s reaction afterwards though made me laugh lol #WWECastle https://t.co/43KUz7CiiZ

The Judgment Day had an exciting weekend despite losing to Rey Mysterio and Edge at WWE Clash at Tthe Castle, as they had plenty to celebrate afterward. The legends may have been victorious in the ring, but they ended the night in despair when Dominik Mysterio turned on them.

The youngster delivered a low blow to The Rated R Superstar before executing a vicious clothesline on his father. This left the heel trio laughing like a cackle of hyenas, much to the amusement of the internet, which instantly turned them into a meme. Dominik was revealed as the newest Judgment Day member on this week's RAW, and interest surrounding the group is at an all-time high.

As they make their mark on the WWE landscape, we hope to have more endearing moments of savage humor in the future.

#2: Sami Zayn steals the show at Roman Reigns' two-year title reign celebration

Sami Zayn's dynamic with The Bloodline is one of WWE's most hilarious ongoing subplots today. The Honorary Uce's quest for acceptance on the Island of Relevancy has seen him establish a one-sided alliance with Roman Reigns. His dealings with The Tribal Chief have resulted in a reasonably cordial rapport with Jimmy Uso and an extremely frosty co-existence with Jey Uso.

This contrast has been very interesting to watch, and the two-year celebration of Reigns' historic world title run was a prime example. Zayn looked like a duck out of water trying to fit in and speak the "slang" of the Usos. His delivery of phrases like "Bet!", "Yeet!" and "One Hundred!" was so awkward and out-of-place that one couldn't help but laugh.

The Master Strategist has always been one of the funniest performers in WWE, and this is just the latest entry in his catalog of funny moments.

#1: Xavier Woods lays down for Kofi Kingston

CONNER 🇨🇦 @WrestleConner



#WWERaw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods being the two legal men with Kingston trying to pin Woods is genius. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods being the two legal men with Kingston trying to pin Woods is genius. 😂#WWERaw https://t.co/70qfq9I1fr

It's only fitting that perhaps the funniest WWE moment of the weekend came from one of the most hilarious stables in the company's history. During the fatal four-way number one contender's match for the tag team titles on RAW, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods found themselves facing each other. This was a huge moment because none of the New Day members have barely faced off in the ring since the iconic faction's formation.

While the audience was taking in the gravity of this rare sight and savoring the action to come, Woods and Kingston nearly pulled off a genius trick. Woods teased a lock-up only to dupe everyone by quickly lying on the mat to be pinned by Kingston. The rest of the teams rushed in to break the pin and foil New Day's clever plot before proceeding with the match.

Although the win would probably not have stood, the brilliance and hilarity of the ruse were undeniable.

