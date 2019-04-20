4 hints that Lars Sullivan will become WWE champion within 18 months

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.69K // 20 Apr 2019, 16:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lars Sullivan has attacked several legends since debuting

WWE began airing vignettes in November 2018 to promote the arrival of Lars Sullivan on the main roster.

The former NXT Superstar then reportedly suffered an anxiety attack before what was supposed to be his debut in January 2019, so his first appearance was delayed until he showed up on Raw the night after WrestleMania 35.

Since then, “The Freak” has wreaked havoc on both Raw and SmackDown Live, attacking Kurt Angle, The Hardy Boyz, Rey Mysterio and R-Truth over the last week, while he was officially confirmed as a new recruit to SmackDown Live following the Superstar Shake-Up.

Writing on Instagram this week, Sullivan made a bold prediction regarding how much he will achieve early on in his WWE career. Answering a fan who asked when he will win the WWE Championship, he replied: “Within 18 months is my realistic goal.”

Given that Sullivan is yet to even compete in a main-roster match, the comment has been met with plenty of skepticism by fans on social media, but is it really too far-fetched to believe that his goal will be accomplished in that short amount of time?

Let’s take a look at four hints which suggest that the 330-pounder could become the WWE champion in the not-too-distant future.

#4 Triple H said he ‘could change everything’

In December 2014, NXT held the memorable TakeOver: R Evolution event. Triple H, the patriarch of the brand, was no doubt a busy man that night, with Kevin Owens’ debut, Neville vs. Sami Zayn and a total of six matches to oversee.

Despite everything else that was going on, he still found the time to tweet a cryptic picture comparing the size of his hand to somebody else’s, accompanied by a caption which boldly claimed, “This fist could change everything.”

Advertisement

At the time, it was unclear who Triple H was referring to. Three years later, he revealed after Lars Sullivan’s victory against Kassius Ohno at TakeOver: WarGames in November 2017 that the fist belonged to Sullivan.

Does this mean “The Freak” is on course to win the WWE title? Not necessarily, but it certainly helps that one of the most influential people in the company has had his back from the early stages of his career.

1 / 4 NEXT