4 Hints WWE dropped on SmackDown this week (14 February 2020)

SmackDown was a decent episode his week

SmackDown was a decent show this week with a couple of good matches. While the show had a title match, it also had a special appearance from Hulk Hogan. However, SmackDown didn't have great segments throughout the show, as there was a lot of room for improvement.

Bayley, the SmackDown Women's Champion, retained the title against Carmella. Sheamus continued his impressive run, destroying both Chad Gable and Apollo Crews in a Handicap match. Similar to Goldberg last week, Hulk Hogan made his presence felt via satellite, but was interrupted by Bray Wyatt. The long-awaited Valentine's Day date between Otis and Mandy Rose ended in a disappointing way, as Dolph Ziggler spoiled the party. Roman Reigns teamed up with Daniel Bryan in a tag team match to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in the main event of the night.

Let's take a look at four things WWE hinted on SmackDown this week.

#4 Sheamus will receive a big push

Sheamus has been at his best since returning from injury and displayed similar domination this week as well, earning an emphatic victory in a Handicap match against Apollo Crews and Chad Gable.

Sheamus has been booked as an invincible force, similar to the run in the early part of his career. A rejuvenated and refocused Sheamus is certainly a treat to watch, considering how he has been dismantling his opponents. After earning comfortable victories in the past few weeks, he has the momentum, and he might be set for a big push.

Once Sheamus finishes his rivalry with Chad Gable, he might move to a bigger picture, so the fans could take notice. Given Sheamus is a heel, he could be put into feuds with Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental title, Roman Reigns or even Daniel Bryan.

1 / 4 NEXT