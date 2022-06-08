4 huge matches WWE could be planning for Money in the Bank 2022

With Hell in a Cell 2022 in the rear-view mirror, WWE has started gearing up for one of the most important premium live events of the summer - Money in the Bank. The event, which was originally set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium, will now be hosted by the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on July 2.

WWE has already started its build towards the upcoming event. The first match confirmed for the event will witness Bianca Belair defending her RAW Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley. This came to fruition after the latter's huge win in a fatal four-way match on RAW.

On top of that, the fallout episode of RAW following HIAC saw the creative team laying down the foundation for several fresh feuds and angles, which is likely to result in some high-profile bouts on July 2.

In this piece, we look at four high-profile clashes that the promotion could be planning for MITB.

#4. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Becky Lynch took on Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship this week on RAW. However, it didn't turn out too well for the former RAW Women's Champion as Brooke managed to pick up a massive win over her, courtesy of an assist from Asuka.

Given how things unfolded on RAW, it looks like WWE is planning to resume the feud between The Empress and The Man, leading to a potential clash at Money in the Bank.

Big Time Beck's downward spiral, ever since dropping the RAW Women's Championship, has been an entertaining storyline and it would be interesting to see how her character shapes up from here.

#3. Bobby Lashley vs. Theory for the United States Championship

Bobby Lashley was confronted by Theory on RAW. The current US Champion accused Lashley of stealing his spotlight, and The Almighty reverted by challenging Theory to a match. The duo kept going back and forth at each other before Lashley kicked Theory out of the ring to end the segment.

Given the exchange, there is no denying that WWE has laid down the trails for a high-profile feud between the duo. Fans can expect the creative to start building on the same in the coming weeks, leading to a match at Money in the Bank.

A feud against someone like Bobby Lashley would be a litmus test for Theory and the latter would have to be on top of his game to surpass The Almighty.

#2. Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Natalya become the number 1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The former WWE Divas Champion defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Aliyah, Xia Li and Shayna Baszler in a Six-Pack Challenge to get a shot at the championship.

While names such as Bayley and Baszler were making the rounds as Rousey's next challenger, the creative team have gone ahead with Natalya. However, expect this to be a mini-feud before SummerSlam.

Creative could have Rousey clash with Natalya at Money in the Bank before booking her against a high-profile name such as Bayley for SummerSlam 2022.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Money in the Bank

Riddle featured on Miz TV this week on RAW to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

It was previously reported that WWE could have Roman Reigns lock horns with Riddle at Money in the Bank. Soon after, several reports emerged suggesting that the planned bout could be off. However, given how things unfolded on RAW, it seems WWE is going ahead with their initial plan.

One should not forget that Roman Reigns is yet to have his first title defense after winning the Undisputed Universal Championship and a huge match against Riddle at Money in the Bank would be best for business.

