4 Huge mistakes WWE made at WrestleMania Saturday

WrestleMania 41 Night One ended with one of the biggest swerves in WWE history, as Seth Rollins walked out of the arena with Paul Heyman at his side for the first time in his career.

It was a massive moment for WWE, but while there were some unforgettable moments last night, there were also many mistakes that were made throughout the show.

#4. The finish of the Jey Uso match fell flat

Jey Uso vs. Gunther kicked off the show and set the tone for the night, and it should have been the crowning moment for Jey Uso. Instead, it produced another moment that has opened him up to hate from the WWE Universe.

Uso was expected to win, but the way that he won the match has caused some issues online. Somehow, Uso was able to get Gunther to tap. The sleeper was locked in by Gunther on Jey, and he didn't tap, but after three Uso Splashes, Gunther was locked in the sleeper and tapped within seconds.

#3. Bayley missing WrestleMania is harsh

Bayley was attacked last night ahead of WrestleMania 41 night one, and it was confirmed by Adam Pearce that she wouldn't be able to compete. The former Women's Champion was attacked by a mystery assailant, and now Lyra Valkyria needs to find a new tag team partner for later today.

It seems that this could lead to the return of Becky Lynch, which seems harsh to Bayley, who was part of the build-up to the match and will now not get her WrestleMania moment.

#2. The WWE Tag Team Championship should have been defended at WrestleMania

It was a surprising decision that WWE decided to put the World Tag Team Championship on WrestleMania Saturday, but opted to have a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown next week.

The New Day were crowned the winners and have now made history as 12-time tag team champions but it begs the question of why WWE chose to have the other tag titles off the show, when there was plenty of time to add it. The New Day also cheated to win the titles, which could now lead to them being taken away on RAW tomorrow night.

#1. Jade Cargill shouldn't have defeated Naomi

Jade Cargill was successful at WrestleMania when she took on Naomi, and shockingly, she was able to defeat her former ally clean after hitting her finisher, Jaded. It wasn't the match that many expected, and Cargill spent a lot of time having to arrange her attire throughout, but there was so much WWE could have done to extend this rivalry.

Instead, Naomi took the pin again, and now it's unclear how this will move forward since Cargill has the decisive victory. If there was interference or Bianca Belair finally included herself in the story, then it could have continued. But, Naomi took the loss despite carrying the feud over the past three months and introducing a career-changing character.

