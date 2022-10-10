Bray Wyatt and 4 iconic WWE returns/debuts that involved impressive long term storytelling

Bray Wyatt just made his triumphant WWE return at Extreme Rules 2022. His was the latest in a series of exciting returns that have been coming hard and fast since Vince McMahon retired from creative duties. It was also by far the most highly anticipated and elaborately executed of them all.

Wyatt's return was instantly iconic, earning a place on many people's personal "greatest WWE returns of all time" list. Here at Sportskeeda, it reminded us of other debuts and returns that culminated weeks or months of teases, clues and vignettes with hugely satisfying conclusions.

Therefore, in celebration of Wyatt's spectacular return, let's list four of these incredible returns and debuts that employed compelling long-term storytelling.

#4 & #3: Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 and Honorable mentions

Bray Wyatt's return generated an incredible amount of buzz

Bray Wyatt's latest return inspired this list and made up most of the introduction, so it's only right that it kicks us off. Much has been said about it, and one only needs to watch the moment to know how special it truly is. In terms of building intrigue for the arrival of a Superstar and paying it off with a fitting reveal, it is unlikely to be topped any time soon.

Honorable mentions include:

Cody Rhodes' triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38: While the reveal was iconic, the buildup involved little teasing from the promotion and a lot of speculation from the fans.

Edge's return at Summerslam 2022: Weeks of vignettes had the fans fishing for clues, but The Rated R Superstar had only been gone for three months before returning.

Retribution makes its debut: The ill-fated stable's entire run may have been forgettable but the hacker angle piqued fan interest in their arrival for months.

#2: Chris Jericho's WWE debut was unforgettable

WWE Today In History 🌐 @WWE__History @TheRock August 9th 1999, RAW. 21 years ago today the “Countdown to the New Millennium” ended with the debut of "Y2J" Chris Jericho, one of the greatest moments in the history of the WWE. @IAmJericho August 9th 1999, RAW. 21 years ago today the “Countdown to the New Millennium” ended with the debut of "Y2J" Chris Jericho, one of the greatest moments in the history of the WWE. @IAmJericho @TheRock https://t.co/FPENpuHRsU

In mid-1999, a mysterious countdown began showing up on WWE RAW's Titantron. At first, the fans thought that the "Millennium Clock" would count down to the new year, which also marked a new decade, century and millennium. However, they soon realized that the countdown would end long before January 1, and the cryptic code accompanying it signaled the arrival of a new star.

On the August 9, 1999 episode of RAW, the timer finally counted down to zero while The Rock was delivering a promo in the ring. The code finally revealed Chris Jericho as the newest arrival to the company, and he immediately delivered a very entertaining exchange with The Great One. The spectacular debut set the standard for future Y2J returns and showed great faith in his abilities by introducing him opposite arguably the company's biggest star.

#1: Kane's WWE debut is arguably the greatest of all time

Abs @AbhishekPW "That's gotta be Kane!"



25 years later. Still 1 of the greatest debuts ever. Legendary! "That's gotta be Kane!"25 years later. Still 1 of the greatest debuts ever. Legendary! https://t.co/bnDjcySdiQ

A few months before WWE Badd Blood 1997, The Undertaker turned on his long-time manager, Paul Bearer. The legendary mouthpiece then began a weeks-long campaign of mind games against The Deadman, taunting him with the imminent arrival of his "dead" brother, Kane. The Phenom looked fairly shaken by Bearer's claims, although he assured everyone watching that Kane had died in a fire decades earlier (in storyline, of course).

At Badd Blood, during 'Taker's Hell In A Cell match against Shawn Michaels, the arena lights went out before Bearer appeared with the imperious-looking Kane. The Big Red Machine proceeded to rip the cage door off its hinges in an incredible show of brute strength before executing a Tombstone on a disoriented Phenom. Everyone in the crowd was left in awe, and the memory of Vince McMahon shouting "That's gotta be Kane" on commentary instantly became immortal.

