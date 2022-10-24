4 ideas that could improve WWE's plans for Crown Jewel

The next premium live event on WWE's annual calendar is Crown Jewel, scheduled to emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh on November 5. This is the second time the company will return to Saudi Arabia in 2022, the first one being Elimination Chamber in February.

WWE Crown Jewel will be a grand spectacle. In a blockbuster main event, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed Championships against social media sensation Logan Paul. Brock Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley in a rematch from their previous encounter at Royal Rumble 2022. In a titanic clash of epic proportions, Braun Strowman collides with Omos. The recently reunited O.C. will look to defeat Judgment Day.

More matches are expected to be added to the card. WWE has exceeded expectations with Extreme Rules and Clash at the Castle. This listicle explores 4 ideas that will put the upcoming show on the same level as the previous two premium live events.

#4 WWE should look to raise the stakes of the main event

The primary draw of WWE Crown Jewel is Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, a blockbuster affair with tremendous money-making potential. The Maverick is one of the most influential figures on the planet, and The Tribal Chief has amassed a massive following in the last two years.

However, Triple H and the company can further enhance the hype and attraction of this blockbuster encounter to forever itch its name in the history books of professional wrestling. One way to raise the stakes is by putting The Head of The Table's pride on the line.

If Reigns were to lose, he would have to leave WWE. The company ran a similar narrative with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for SummerSlam 2021. The stipulation would make the outcome obvious as The Tribal Chief losing at this stage could have unprecedented encounters, but it would make Paul's victory more meaningful.

Jake Paul could accompany his brother to ringside, leveling the playing field by keeping The Bloodline at bay and ensuring a fair fight.

#3 Bray Wyatt's first match should occur at WWE Crown Jewel

Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules.

The highlight of Extreme Rules, and perhaps the full season of wrestling, was Bray Wyatt's much-anticipated surprise return in the show's closing moments. The arena was rocking, and fans were thrilled about his ground-breaking re-emergence from the darkness.

It's been two weeks since his return, and Wyatt has not yet competed in the squared circle, suggesting that Triple H is saving his return match for a more significant occasion. The biggest professional wrestling event in near-sight is Crown Jewel, and it would be the perfect stage for the former Universal Champion's return.

No potential challenger has emerged for Bray Wyatt, as the returning star has limited himself to self-promotional and eerie promos. A new rival may stand up to the 35-year-old, but that wouldn't give the creative team much time for an effective build. Still, advertising the former WWE Champion for a match will attract eyeballs at the last minute.

Wyatt may also host an open challenge at Crown Jewel, the same show where he won the Universal Championship in 2019.

#2 The card should contain several championship matches

Extreme Rules 2022 was a fantastic show that delivered on many levels. However, one couldn't help but notice the lack of championship matches on the card. No men's title was defended on the show, a letdown for the entire division.

WWE should not repeat the same mistake at Crown Jewel. They have already announced Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but other titles must also be up for grabs. Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio is scheduled for the November 4 edition of SmackDown, but Triple H should consider moving it to the spectacle in Riyadh.

Seth Rollins seems to be preoccupied with Mustafa Ali. This has the potential to be more than just a television feud, and their eventual encounter should be booked for Crown Jewel. The Usos haven't defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championships since SummerSlam. They should also be booked for the event; another classic with The New Day wouldn't be the worst idea.

Women shouldn't be left out of the spotlight. Both the Women's Championships should be defended on the show, especially considering the drawing power of Ronda Rousey.

#1 Surprises always enhance the quality of a premium live event

The best way to set the wrestling world ablaze is to deliver genuine, well-executed noteworthy surprises. Extreme Rules will be remembered for a long time due to Bray Wyatt's return. The show also garnered positive reviews for the fantastic, low-key surprise booking of the "I Quit" match between Edge and Finn Balor.

Surprises aren't always limited to shock returns. One way to raise eyebrows and get fans talking is to have Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns. Twitter would go wild, and the WWE Universe will erupt. A few guest appearances from legends would also generate decent crowd reactions. Names like Goldberg always appeal to the older generation of Saudi Arabia.

WWE got Tyson Fury for Clash at the Castle and Daniel Cormier for Extreme Rules. They should also consider bringing someone of the same star power for Crown Jewel. The obvious candidate would be Floyd Mayweather Jr.; a name brought up several times in the build towards Reigns vs. Paul.

