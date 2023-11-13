4 images that perfectly document Rhea Ripley's incredible body transformation

Rhea Ripley's body transformation has been noted throughout her years of wrestling, as it also changed alongside her character. Her physical style evolved throughout the years, as well as her in-ring skills and overall wrestling performance.

For this list, we will look at four images that showcased Rhea Ripley's incredible body transformation throughout the years.

#4. Rhea Ripley, in 2014, while on the independent circuit

Rhea Ripley began wrestling in 2013 at Riot City Wrestling in South Australia. She debuted on New Horizon Pro Wrestling the following year. That same year, she debuted at Melbourne City Wrestling, where she wrestled until 2017.

During this point in her career, The Eradicator still didn't have her iconic dark look. She also still had no visible tattoos, and since she was still beginning, she still didn't have the notable muscles she possesses now.

#3. Rhea Ripley, at the beginning of her WWE journey

Rhea joined the WWE in 2017, where she participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament. Although she lost in the second round, she joined NXT. While on the developmental brand, she had a chance to qualify to battle for the brand's Women's Championship but failed to do so.

She began her journey here with the same long, blonde hair as when she started wrestling. However, Ripley was now more noticeably muscular. When she went to NXT UK in 2018, her physical appearance gradually changed. It began when she cut her hair shorter and was colored darker.

#2. A new environment means a new look

Rhea debuted on the main roster in 2021, quickly challenging Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. After dropping it to Charlotte Flair, she allied with Nikki A.S.H., where they promptly won the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Her hair was cut shorter then, and she began to have visible tattoos and piercings. Her hair color also changed during this run as it alternated between blonde but also transformed into an off-white color, and then much darker.

#1. Rhea Ripley's body transformation is more than impressive

Ripley had an incredible and remarkable journey in her WWE career, earning her the Women's World Championship and The Eradicator nickname. She is now also a member of The Judgment Day, and many have considered her the group leader.

Ripley's current look also made her a top star as it relates well with her character. Her dark and dangerous aura is reflected well in her appearance, pairing her black, short hair and tattooed body.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.