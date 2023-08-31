Rhea Ripley is the leader of The Judgment Day: 3 signs that prove it

WWE fans have long wondered who is the leader of The Judgment Day, and the answer could be Rhea Ripley. While Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio have come into their element as members of the top heel faction, Ripley has stepped into a league of her own., She has carried the group at times and is slowly becoming the undisputed leader of the coalition.

Here, we look at three signs that prove Rhea Ripley is the leader of The Judgment Day.

#1 The most successful member in The Judgment Day

There is no denying that Rhea Riplkey has been the most dominant member of The Judgment Day since she joined the heel faction. She is also the most successful Judgment Day member in the ring and is the reigning Women's World Champion. Rhea Ripley may not have multiple title defenses under her belt, but she has been at the top of the RAW women's roster for a while now.

She has single-handedly dismantled tag teams and bullied her rivals on the red brand. No other superstar, other than Becky Lynch, poses a significant threat to her championship reign. Rhea Ripley will put her title on the line against Raquel Rodriguez at Payback and is a top favorite to walk out with a win despite being a heel.

Of course, Dominik Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion, too, but Rhea Ripley helped him gain the title in the first place. She has also helped him retain the gold several times and has played a significant role in Dominik's growth as an entertaining heel.

#2 Dominik Mysterio said any new member must get Rhea Ripley's approval

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio said in a recent interview that a potential new member of The Judgment Day would need to have The Eradicator's approval. He was asked if his sister Aalyah could join the heel faction in the future, and the NXT North American Champion stated that it was Ripley's decision to make.

Not to forget, she has played a significant role in helping the other Judgment Day members pick up big wins. Ripley has often stood up to the male competitors and has maintained the group's unparalleled dominance on RAW.

#3 Rhea Ripley issued an ultimatum to Finn Balor and Damian Priest ahead of Payback 2023

The Judgment Day has been in a feud with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for a long time. However, the rising tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest has cost the group several matches over the last few weeks. The duo is set to challenge KO and Zayn for the gold at Payback 2023.

However, Ripley has raised the stakes for Balor and Priest, issuing an ultimatum regarding the upcoming title match. She has mentioned that if they don't work together to win the title this weekend, she will kick them out of the group. Ripley has raised concerns over the stable going weak and has started to make calls regarding the faction's future in WWE.