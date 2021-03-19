4 incredible sacrifices Vince McMahon made for the WWE

Longtime fans of the WWE are familiar with the kind of dedication Vince McMahon has shown for the wrestling business.

McMahon bought the business from his father and turned it into a global franchise with a major presence on social media. He indirectly killed off all the territories in the 80s and went on to defeat WCW in the Monday Night Wars. Today, WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

But as they say, Rome wasn't built in a day. Vince had to do things no one would dare to do, in order to turn the WWE into a global phenomenon. He personally took it upon himself to revolutionize wrestling, and the WWE universe is hugely indebted to Vincent Kennedy McMahon for his toil.

In this article, we take a look at four sacrifices Vince made for the sake of the WWE.

#4 Wrestling is fake!

Vince admitted in 1989 that wrestling was fake

Back in the late 80s, a bill was put up to remove pro wrestling from the regulations that were applied on actual sports that didn't have predetermined results.

It was a time when a large portion of the masses still believed that wrestling was real. Vince McMahon was a part of the proceedings and was representing the World Wrestling Federation at the time.

In a moment that would shatter millions of perspectives, McMahon stated that wrestling was, in fact, a fake sport, with predetermined outcomes. As a result of McMahon's statement, the bill was passed with a vote of 37 to 1.

The term 'sports entertainment' was then coined to represent professional wrestling and the terminology is carried forward to this date.

With the advent of the internet, fans have become much smarter and are not taking content at face value alone. Despite all of this, the WWE still stands tall and continues delivering record breaking shows.

#3 A history of brutal beatdowns

Mr McMahon vs Shane McMahon

Mr. McMahon's dedication towards the wrestling business is unparalleled. Over the course of the past two decades, Vince has inserted himself as well as his family into multiple storylines in the WWE.

This has resulted in Vince McMahon being regarded as one of the greatest heels in the history of the business. It all began with an "Employee vs Boss" storyline that pitted a white-hot Stone Cold against Vince, with the boss eating stunners on multiple occasions.

This was only the beginning as Vince took multiple beatings from his employees to further storylines. His match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 17 and his outing against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 22 are just two examples of how much abuse Vince took for the sake of doing good business.

Since he was the top heel at the time, the fans wanted nothing more than to see Vince McMahon get punished and he gave them just that.

