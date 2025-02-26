4 Indications that Liv Morgan won’t win the Women’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Despite competing in every women's Elimination Chamber match, Liv Morgan may not have the best odds to win this year's contest. 2024 and early 2025 were easily the best times of Morgan's WWE career.

She won the Women's World Championship, hurt Rhea Ripley, stole Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, and became the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion.

Along with Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in a great main event of the go-home RAW this week. Even with that huge swap, the next four indications are against Morgan finally winning an Elimination Chamber match.

#4. Winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on RAW

Entering a match as champion with a different belt on the line diminishes a star's chance of earning that particular title opportunity. Bron Breakker and Shinsuke Nakamura both took part in the Royal Rumble but neither were successful.

Naomi, Bianca Belair, Lyra Valkyria, and Chelsea Green did the same as champions, to the same result as their men's counterparts. Winning another prestigious opportunity while already holding gold is overkill. Does Mercedes Mone really need four titles?

Had Belair and Naomi retained, their odds would have shrunken. Since Morgan and Rodriguez wrested the belts from the faces, Morgan is now the star whose chances are diminished due to holding a title.

#3. The Alexa Bliss factor

Alexa Bliss triumphantly returned to the ring in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. After missing nearly two years of action due to her maternity leave, the WWE Universe welcomed her back with open arms.

After a short tenure during the Rumble, she was eliminated by Morgan. Since WWE made Charlotte Flair's return such a huge deal with fireworks during her entrance and having her win the Rumble, Bliss should receive similar attention.

She hasn't held singles gold since 2018 and is just as important to the women's evolution as The Queen. Bliss should be one of the favorites to win the Elimination Chamber.

If she doesn't and isn't used in a meaningful manner on the way to WrestleMania, it will only polarize fans against Flair even more so.

#2. A year-long rivalry with Rhea Ripley in 2024-25

As previously mentioned, Liv Morgan battled Rhea Ripley for much of 2024 and 2025. She turned heel after WrestleMania 40, winning the vacant Women's World Title after injuring Mami.

Over the next 10 months, they faced off in various matches six times, with each woman getting a singles victory. The feud has been done to death and both should be battling other opponents.

Revisiting the feud can happen in a year or so, but for now, it's best that someone other than Morgan wins the Elimination Chamber match.

#1. More intriguing options to win the Elimination Chamber

Had IYO SKY qualified instead of Morgan, the field would be much more intriguing than it currently sits. Naomi and Belair just lost the tag titles, and The EST now moves up as the favorite to win the Elimination Chamber (again - she won in 2022).

While it would be more of the same booking since she'd be thrust back into a title scene, Belair and Ripley have never battled one-on-one for a title on the main roster. Still, The EST winning would be predictable because of the title change.

Other than Belair, Roxanne Perez or Alexa Bliss would be more intriguing winners than Morgan. A Bayley victory could work since she hasn't clashed with The Eradicator. She did, however, win at WrestleMania 40.

None of those three had a major title shot at Ripley. Bliss and Perez are fresh faces. Morgan has dominated WWE programming along with Naomi, Belair, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez. It's time for other performers to get that spotlight.

