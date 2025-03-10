4 interesting facts to know before CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins steel cage match on WWE RAW tonight 

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and CM Punk will face each other in a Steel Cage match at Madison Square Garden this week on RAW. The two wrestlers, especially The Visionary, have never shied away from expressing the hatred they have for each other. Here are four interesting facts to know before you watch them trade blows on the red-branded show.

#4. This will be the third head-to-head encounter between the two

CM Punk and Seth Rollins fought a singles match on RAW’s Netflix debut on January 6, 2025. The Second City Saint successfully pinned The Architect and secured the victory. Interestingly, however, this was the second time the two were in the ring together.

The two had already wrestled each other back on December 30, 2013. Notably, Punk had won the previous bout as well. Thus, their encounter at MSG will complete the trilogy between the two men. With The Straight Edge Superstar leading the feud 2-0, this becomes a must-win match for The Revolutionary.

#3. CM Punk and Seth Rollins have a similar track record in steel cages

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have similar profiles and resumes in many respects, including winning a World Championship by cashing in a Money in the Bank contract. Interestingly, however, both wrestlers also have a similarity when it comes to steel cage matches. The two superstars have been in three matches each and have scored two wins and a loss.

Now, both wrestlers have a chance to secure a third steel cage match victory, and they get to do it against one of their biggest rivals.

#2. The Second City Saint made a former World Heavyweight Champion leave WWE after a steel cage match

Jeff Hardy and CM Punk had quite a brutal and physical rivalry. The Charismatic Enigma and The Second City Saint decided to take each other on in a Steel Cage match back in August 2008. After a grueling and punishing match where the two superstars fought for the World Heavyweight Championship, Punk exited the cage as the titleholder.

Notably, this was the final WWE match fought by Jeff Hardy in that run, with the kayfabe showcasing that CM Punk made the Hardy Boy quit the promotion. Now, The Straight Edge Superstar enters the steel cage once again, having fought his last one on August 8, 2012, against Jerry Lawler. Rollins, on the other hand, fought his last cage match 4 years, 5 months, and 24 days ago against Dominik Mysterio.

#1. This will be the first main roster steel cage match in 2025

The match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins will be the first televised main roster steel cage match of 2025. This will also make it the first-ever steel cage bout between two superstars in RAW’s Netflix era. Additionally, this will be the first steel cage fight for the red-branded show since May 27, 2024.

Interestingly, this match was fought between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, the latter of whom successfully defended the Women’s World Championship. It is noteworthy that Lynch’s husband, The Visionary, will now step in the cage. It will be interesting to see who wins this epic showdown at Madison Square Garden.

