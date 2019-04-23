4 interesting scenarios created due to the second WWE Superstar Shakeup

A heel Cesaro is just what Raw needs

While the actual 2019 Superstar Shakeup took place last week, WWE was left with a few afterthoughts, which resulted in many superstars getting traded between the two brands of the main roster this week too.

Andrade’s move to Raw was pulled back, as the superstar returned to SmackDown Live to reportedly be closer to his real-life girlfriend.

The unlikely but highly successful team of Aleister Black and Ricochet was also broken apart by the creatives, while the highly successful team of The Bar also suffered due to the second round of the shakeup.

While we believe that this might be the final moves from Raw to SmackDown, and vice versa, WWE always has the option of making further adjustments as and when necessary.

The moves from this week have given rise to four interesting scenarios which could work out well for the brands and superstars involved. Take a look at what they are below, and share your views about the moves about in the comments below.

#4 Aleister Black & Ricochet

Since moving to the main roster, Aleister Black and Ricochet were combined into an unlikely tag team which began making waves on the main roster. The duo made a huge impact on both Raw and SmackDown and even competed for the tag team titles in such a short time.

While they were doing great as a tag team, WWE made the right call to separate the two men, who are extremely good on their own. This will give them a chance to get into solo competition and rise up to a level where they can compete for the gold.

Aleister Black was moved to SmackDown Live this week, in a move which will unite him with his real-life wife Zelina Vega, while Ricochet remained on Raw.

Aleister Black is the former NXT Champion, and Ricochet is a former North American Champion, and both men know exactly how to wear a title and carry it forward to lead the roster individually.

