4 interesting WWE stipulations Triple H could bring back after SummerSlam 2025

Triple H is the face of WWE. He took over the creative direction of the company in 2022 following Vince McMahon's retirement. While Vince got involved again in 2023 to sell the company to Endeavor, Triple H ultimately remained head of creative.His creative vision is set to be showcased in full force this weekend with SummerSlam 2025. The sports entertainment juggernaut will present the first-ever two-night edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer, and fans are certainly hyped.Things don't end after SummerSlam, however. Pro wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment, in particular, isn't seasonal. As a result, once the big show ends, all eyes will be on RAW and SmackDown next week for whatever comes next.Triple H will need to keep things interesting after SummerSlam. One way he could do that is by bringing back some compelling match stipulations. This article will take a look at a handful of gimmick matches The Game could bring back after this weekend.Below are four interesting WWE stipulations Triple H could bring back after SummerSlam 2025.#4. The Iron Man Match could return for Becky Lynch and Lyra ValkyriaThe Iron Man Match is a classic bout. Two WWE stars clash for a predetermined length of time, and whichever performer has the most falls by the end of the allotted time is declared the winner. When this specific gimmick bout features female performers, it is then referred to as an Iron Woman Match.Some famous past iterations include the first-ever edition, which featured Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart battling, and Bayley vs. Sasha Banks. Other top stars have competed in the WWE match type, such as Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, and others.The perfect storyline for the return of this gimmick match would be Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria. Supposing Lyra wins at SummerSlam, the two Irish stars could end their series of matches in an Iron Woman Match to determine who is truly better.#3. Aleister Black could bring back The Casket MatchThe Casket Match, also known as the Coffin Match, is one of the most bizarre stipulation matches in WWE history. The rules are quite simple. A casket is ringside, and when a wrestler is thrown in and the lid is shut, they lose the bout.The most infamous Casket Match competitor was The Undertaker. While others competed in the match type, it was undoubtedly best associated with the WWE Hall of Famer. He battled stars such as Yokozuna, Randy Orton, and Shawn Michaels in this specific gimmick bout.As for how this bout could be brought back, Triple H could use it for the Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest rivalry. The match type is fitting for both men, so it could be perfect as the feud ender for this SmackDown rivalry. Whoever wins the match could then adopt it as their stipulation moving forward.#2. The First Blood Match could return with Vince McMahon goneThe First Blood Match is one of the most violent stipulations in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. As the name suggests, the winner is the competitor who first draws blood from their opponent. Essentially, one must bust open their rival to win.Of course, this stipulation is controversial. For a long time, WWE banned blading. This was especially notable under Vince McMahon's regime. Now that Triple H has taken over, however, blood has been brought back into the mix.Perhaps John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes could have a third match after SummerSlam, and this time as a First Blood Match. Their feud is certainly personal, and it would be wild to see either man with a crimson mask.#1. The Beat The Clock Challenge could return after WWE SummerSlamA Beat The Clock Match is more than just a bout itself. Generally speaking, Beat The Clock is a theme that takes place throughout a WWE show. Essentially, whichever matches are part of the Beat The Clock challenge are all timed.The wrestler who wins their match the quickest from all the bouts wins the entire Beat The Clock tournament of sorts. So, if Triple H booked it on WWE Monday Night RAW, he could aim to crown a new number one contender for Gunther.For example, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross, El Grande Americano, Kofi Kingston, and Penta could be involved. If CM Punk beat Kofi Kingston in 3 minutes and the other matches lasted longer, then Punk would win the Beat The Clock Challenge. This would certainly be fascinating to watch again.