Tiffany Stratton is heading to WrestleMania 41 to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. The two wrestlers have proven themselves to be explosive enough during their brawls on SmackDown.

However, this doesn’t mean they shouldn’t expect company in Las Vegas. Here are four stars who could interfere in their match at the Show of Shows.

#4. Ric Flair could try to help his daughter become the WWE Women's Champion again

Hall of Famer Ric Flair is a big pillar, supporter, and fan of Charlotte Flair. The Nature Boy has cheered for his daughter for several of her matches from ringside. Thus, it isn’t difficult to imagine that the legend could be there to witness her title match at WrestleMania 41.

However, The Queen is currently a heel right now. Thus, there is a chance that Ric Flair could try to pull some underhanded tactics to give his daughter the advantage, as he wants Charlotte Flair to earn the WWE Women’s Championship for the first time.

#3. Nia Jax could make Tiffany Stratton pay for betraying her

Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women’s Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. The duo had been close friends with each other before. But, Jax had to look over her shoulder every time to check on Tiffy, who had helped her win the title from Bayley at the 2024 SummerSlam.

While The Irresistible Force received a title rematch, it ended in a DQ and the title didn’t change hands. However, she will have the perfect opportunity to exact revenge on The Buff Barbie for betraying her at WrestleMania 41.

If Jax costs Tiffy the title, she could later claim a title shot against Charlotte Flair. She could state that she eliminated the most number of wrestlers from the Royal Rumble, which Flair won to receive her title shot.

#2. Becky Lynch could cause problems for Tiffany Stratton

Becky Lynch is one of WWE’s Four Horsewomen alongside Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. The Man was last seen in action in May 2024 where she failed to reclaim the Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan. While she has signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion after her contract expired in June 2024, Lynch hasn’t returned so far.

This, however, could change at WrestleMania 41 where Big Time Becks could return as a heel. The Man could help The Queen defeat Tiffany Stratton and win the WWE Women’s Championship. Several rumors predict that Becky Lynch will have a new character upon her return, making this a likely outcome.

#1. Trish Stratus could lend a helping hand to her new friend

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton have formed a very close friendship with each other in the past several weeks. The Buff Barbie and the seven-time Women’s Champion have released new merchandise together and also won a tag team match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber.

The Hall of Famer could watch Tiffy’s back in Las Vegas and prevent Charlotte Flair from playing dirty. Additionally, she could also keep an eye out for other wrestlers who may try to help The Queen win her 15th world championship. It would be interesting to see if Tiffany Stratton is able to score a win in her first 'Mania title defense.

