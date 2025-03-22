Becky Lynch to return at WrestleMania 41 and turn heel by aligning with major WWE star? Potential explored 

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE programming since May last year and fans have been hoping to see her homecoming for a while. Well, WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away and it does not look like she will return before that. However, there is a good possibility that Las Vegas could be the place where The Man's months-long hiatus could end.

Big Time Becks could make a thunderous return at The Show of Shows. In a shocking turn of events, she could turn heel by aligning with Charlotte Flair. Previously, there were rumors that Lynch could debut a new character whenever she returned to WWE. And what could be a better stage than WrestleMania to debut that character?

During the WWE Women's Championship between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch could emerge from the shadows. Just when the referee is distracted, she could attack The Buff Barbie, causing The Queen to pin Stratton and become the new WWE Women's Champion. Following the shocking turn of events, Lynch and Flair could stand tall in the ring.

A major reason why The Man can cost Tiffany Stratton and help her former ally is due to her being insecure about future stars taking their spots (in storyline). Besides, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have quite a history as they were part of The Four Horsewomen in WWE. Hence, it gives her all the more reason to form an alliance with Flair and stand against an upstart like Stratton.

However, this is an entirely speculative-based scenario! There is currently no update on when Lynch could come back to WWE.

Becky Lynch to go after the Women's United States Title upon potential return?

When it comes to the most decorated superstars in WWE, Becky Lynch is definitely on that list. She has accomplished almost everything there is and is also a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Well, if there is anything that she has yet to win, it is the brand-new titles that have recently been launched: Women's United States Title and the Women's Intercontinental Title. Considering that Lynch could be a part of SmackDown upon her homecoming, she could chase the Women's US Title.

The Man could express her desire to have the coveted gold around her waist. There are indeed many superstars who have their eyes on Chelsea Green's gold. Becky Lynch competing for the championship could pave the way for some incredible feuds and storylines on the roster.

However, the biggest question at this point is when could Big Times Becks return. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks.

