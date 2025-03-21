Becky Lynch's return not expected to be ahead of WrestleMania - Reports

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE for nearly 10 months. A recent report suggests that The Man is highly unlikely to return before WrestleMania 41.

Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked whether the Stamford-based company would wait until after WrestleMania to bring Lynch back or if there was a storyline that would benefit from her return before The Showcase of The Immortals. Sapp's response hinted that there were no reports hinting at Becky's return before 'Mania.

SRS noted that in case WWE fails to find any significant program for the 38-year-old, he would love to see Lynch compete with Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. He further mentioned the feud between the two Irish-born stars from last year.

Becky Lynch's last appearance inside a WWE ring was on the May 27 edition of Monday Night RAW. She challenged Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship in a Steel Cage Match. Becky put forth an impressive performance, but could not secure the all-important win as interference from Dominik Mysterio helped the champion retain the title.

Former World Heavyweight Champion opens up on Becky Lynch's potential WWE return

Becky Lynch's contract with the company expired on June 1, 2024. As the WWE Universe patiently awaits The Man's return to the squared circle, her husband Seth Rollins claimed even he was uncertain about the timeline for the highly anticipated return.

In a recent interview on Front Office Sports, The Visionary stated that as far as he was concerned, Becky Lynch had not retired from WWE and would be back in the ring. Rollins noted that he was aware that the fans were looking forward to seeing the former Women's World Champion in action. The 38-year-old claimed that although he would be excited to see his wife's return, he was not sure when it would happen.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’m just having my wife on the road with me, so I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that,” Rollins said. [H/T: Front Office Sports]

Becky Lynch has arguably been among the most impactful talents in the company's women's division. It remains to be seen if and when she will return to the squared circle.

