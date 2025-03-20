9-time WWE champion has not retired from in-ring competition, Seth Rollins confirms

Seth Rollins has confirmed that a nine-time WWE champion has not retired from in-ring competition. The Visionary mentioned that he's looking forward to the aforementioned star's return.

Seth's wife, Becky Lynch, has been away from the squared circle for nearly a year. She was last seen in action in May 2024 when she lost to Liv Morgan. The Man took a hiatus after the match to focus on her family, with Morgan claiming multiple times that her former rival had hung up her boots.

However, Seth Rollins has confirmed to Front Office Sports that fans have not seen the last of Becky Lynch inside the WWE ring. The Visionary though, noted that he was not sure when his wife would be making her much-awaited return.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’m just having my wife on the road with me, so I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that,” Rollins said.

Seth Rollins looks set to be involved in a high-profile match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins has been at odds with Roman Reigns and CM Punk for a long time. The Visionary took out his former stablemate at Royal Rumble as he nailed him with a Curb Stomp on the steel steps.

However, the OTC came out to exact revenge on RAW last week as he brutally assaulted Rollins. Reigns also raised his hands on Punk, potentially setting up a Triple Threat Match between the three at WrestleMania 41.

All three men will be present on SmackDown this week, where the storyline is likely to develop further. It would also be interesting to see what's in store for Paul Heyman, as Reigns' Wiseman owes a favor to CM Punk and could side with the latter if he decides to cash in the favor at The Showcase of the Immortals.

