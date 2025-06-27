4 last-minute stipulations that could be added to WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Six massive matches have already been scheduled for the event, including the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

Triple H and his creative team have a reputation for surprising fans with unexpected stipulations in various ways, and so the Stamford-based promotion may make some last-minute stipulations for Night of Champions 2025.

This article discusses four last-minute stipulations that World Wrestling Entertainment could make for the upcoming premium live event:

#4. CM Punk can't challenge for John Cena's title if he loses at Night of Champions

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against his arch-rival CM Punk for the last time this Saturday at Night of Champions. For the past weeks, the feud between the duo has slowly built up and exploded last week with The Last Real Champion's 'reverse-pipebomb' on Punk.

The two veterans have shared a rich history as rivals over the years, and WWE may want to put an end to their storyline feud. The management could enforce a stipulation that Punk will not be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship while Cena is still champion. This could force Punk to stay away from Cena if he loses.

#3. Bloodline Rules for Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa could be a suitable stipulation

Jacob Fatu stunned the WWE Universe by turning on his former Bloodline stablemate, Solo Sikoa, during the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This was followed by a few weeks of bitterness between the two superstars.

While Fatu will defend his WWE United States Championship against Solo at Night of Champions, the 33-year-old is outnumbered and could be defeated if JC Mateo steps in. However, Jimmy Uso seems to have Fatu's back now. The OG Bloodline member came out to defend The Samoan Werewolf on last week's SmackDown.

Having said this, WWE could spice things up by adding a Bloodline Rules stipulation for the match. This will enable the two big men to clash against each other, where anything goes. Further, it could lead to the return of Tama Tonga or Tonga Loa to assist Solo Sikoa in an added twist.

#2. The King and Queen of the Ring finals could be made no-disqualification matches

The King and the Queen of the Ring finals will feature Cody Rhodes facing his long-time friend Randy Orton and Asuka locking horns against Jade Cargill this Saturday at Night of Champions.

The various rounds for the tournament have been intense for both RAW and SmackDown in the past weeks. The top-notch performances delivered by the superstars have given fans high hopes for the finals. Having said this, WWE could make the finals no-disqualification matches. This could create two blockbuster finals for the respective tournaments and garner greater excitement from fans.

#1. Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross in a 'Loser Leaves RAW' Match?

Sami Zayn will be locking horns against Karrion Kross in a singles bout at Night of Champions. It was made official by the Stamford-based promotion after the Honorary Uce attacked Kross backstage. The Herald of Doomsday had provoked Sami following his loss against Randy Orton in the semifinal of the King of the Ring Tournament.

Following this development, Triple H and his creative team may enforce a stipulation for the match where the loser will have to leave RAW. This could be their way of finally keeping the duo away from each other.

