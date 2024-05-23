4 last minute stipulations to Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul at WWE King & Queen of the Ring

The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring event is set to take place this Saturday afternoon for fans in the Eastern Standard Timezone. The show will be streaming live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

So far, five matches have been announced for the upcoming premium live event. This includes the finals for both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments, an Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match, and Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship.

The likely main event of the show will see Cody Rhodes put his prized Undisputed WWE Title on the line. He will take on The Maverick Logan Paul in what has quickly become a personal and heated rivalry. Both men intend to prove they're better than the other.

Due to heated verbal exchanges and things nearly turning physical between them, Triple H and company officials may decide to put a special stipulation on the bout. This article will take a look at a handful of changes that could be made for their upcoming premium live event match that could make the bout even spicier.

Below are four last-minute stipulations for Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul at WWE King & Queen of the Ring.

#4. The two could have a No-Disqualification Match

There are five-to-seven main ways a match can end in WWE. There is the standard pinfall, a submission-based victory, a referee stoppage, a countout, and a disqualification. There are a few occasional outcomes, such as a no-contest or technical knockout, but these are less common.

Of the different outcomes, by far the most disappointing in the minds of most WWE fans is a disqualification. Nobody wants to see a match stopped because of someone cheating or interference. Fans want a decisive winner.

To avoid any chance of a DQ finish, especially with Logan Paul's affinity for brass knuckles, Triple H and company officials could make this upcoming bout a No-Disqualification Match. This means the match can only be decided by pinfall or submission.

#3. WWE could book them in a Title vs. Title match despite Logan Paul backing out

When Nick Aldis first announced that Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes would clash at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024, fans were shocked. For starters, the match seemingly came out of nowhere. It went beyond that, however.

Fans were surprised that WWE was seemingly booking a Title vs. Title Match. While some loved the decision, others were skeptical. But it all changed last Friday when The Maverick revealed he wasn't defending his United States Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Despite that being the stipulation now, things could change on the final SmackDown before the premium live event. Nick Aldis, irritated at Logan's disrespect, or even Triple H could decide that both titles must be on the line to determine the true number one male star on SmackDown.

#2. Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul could have a Brass Knuckles On A Pole Match

As noted, Logan Paul is well known for his use of one weapon in particular. It seems like in just about every WWE match The Maverick has, brass knuckles come into play. In fact, he has used them on a wide variety of talented performers.

Perhaps his most memorable early usage was at SummerSlam, when he knocked out Ricochet. He has since used them on the likes of Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. Since he's still a champion in WWE, it has clearly been effective.

If they're likely to come into play in Logan's match at the King and Queen of the Ring event anyway, the weapon may as well be added to the stipulation. Triple H or Nick Aldis could book a Brass Knuckles on a Pole Match. The rules are simple: whoever can climb a pole and retrieve the knuckles first will be able to use them. It could be sweet revenge if Cody gets them and knocks Logan out.

#1. They could have a Steel Cage Match

A steel cage took place at NXT Vengence.

Logan Paul has had a lot of friends in and out of WWE. For example, he has regularly brought in celebrities and influencers. This includes stooges from his IMPAULSIVE podcast, KSI, iShowSpeed, Jake Paul, and even Patrick Mahomes.

He also has friends who are active superstars within the company. More specifically, he has formed a bond with A-Town Down Under's Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Paul even briefly joined forces with Pretty Deadly, although that looks to be a one-off.

With so many stars who could potentially interfere in the bout, a Steel Cage Match could come in handy. This would stop anybody from getting involved in the bout, at least in theory. This stipulation will help the fans find out who, between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul, is the better man.