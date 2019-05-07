4 least appealing options to win either of the Money in the Bank ladder matches

Not all potential winners are created equal.

Last week on both WWE Raw and SmackDown Live, the participants from both shows were announced to the world. The men's contestants include Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Andrade, Randy Orton, Ali and Finn Balor.

The ladies' match will feature Dana Brooke, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Carmella, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose and Bayley. While there are some first-time participants like Ricochet and Andrade, a field with five former winners actually hinders the field a little bit.

Superstars like Aleister Black or Cesaro would have been better choices than former winners Strowman or Corbin. Ruby Riott or Sonya Deville could have been picked instead of Bliss or Carmella since they have already climbed the ladder and successfully cashed in.

While Raw's Women's division is lacking at the moment, it makes sense for Bliss to be in the match. But she's not actually the worst option to potentially win the Money in the Bank Ladder match for the women.

And regarding the men, how disappointing would it be for Orton, Strowman or Corbin to win another briefcase when some other superstars are primed for breakouts? Here are the four least appealing options to win either of the ladder matches at Money in the Bank.

#1 Dana Brooke

She may not have received many opportunities but Brooke gets a chance at MITB.

One of the ladies who hasn't been featured prominently on Raw over the last year is Brooke. While that could be said about almost half of the female roster due to the build to the first-ever women's main event of a WrestleMania, Brooke has struggled to find her place in the current hierarchy of WWE.

Was she a heel? A face? Was she aligned with anyone? She has been overlooked for practically every opportunity, but its for an unfortunate reason. While she has been on the main roster for over three years, she wasn't ready. She was still learning the sport and would have been better served spending more time in NXT.

Aliyah, someone who has been in NXT for what seems like forever, is better in the ring but only recently has been featured on NXT programming. Brooke might have had a good look and future potential, but she seemed lost a good deal of time in the ring. She's also towards the bottom of the list of people who should be talking on the mic.

Brooke getting an opportunity after a long time being overlooked might be good in that it gives someone else a chance, but her winning the MITB would be another wasted opportunity like when Corbin won Money in the Bank two years ago.

