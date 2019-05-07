×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 least appealing options to win either of the Money in the Bank ladder matches

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
554   //    07 May 2019, 11:15 IST

Not all potential winners are created equal.
Not all potential winners are created equal.

Last week on both WWE Raw and SmackDown Live, the participants from both shows were announced to the world. The men's contestants include Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Andrade, Randy Orton, Ali and Finn Balor.

The ladies' match will feature Dana Brooke, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Carmella, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose and Bayley. While there are some first-time participants like Ricochet and Andrade, a field with five former winners actually hinders the field a little bit.

Superstars like Aleister Black or Cesaro would have been better choices than former winners Strowman or Corbin. Ruby Riott or Sonya Deville could have been picked instead of Bliss or Carmella since they have already climbed the ladder and successfully cashed in.

While Raw's Women's division is lacking at the moment, it makes sense for Bliss to be in the match. But she's not actually the worst option to potentially win the Money in the Bank Ladder match for the women.

And regarding the men, how disappointing would it be for Orton, Strowman or Corbin to win another briefcase when some other superstars are primed for breakouts? Here are the four least appealing options to win either of the ladder matches at Money in the Bank.

#1 Dana Brooke

She may not have received many opportunities but Brooke gets a chance at MITB.
She may not have received many opportunities but Brooke gets a chance at MITB.

One of the ladies who hasn't been featured prominently on Raw over the last year is Brooke. While that could be said about almost half of the female roster due to the build to the first-ever women's main event of a WrestleMania, Brooke has struggled to find her place in the current hierarchy of WWE.

Was she a heel? A face? Was she aligned with anyone? She has been overlooked for practically every opportunity, but its for an unfortunate reason. While she has been on the main roster for over three years, she wasn't ready. She was still learning the sport and would have been better served spending more time in NXT.

Aliyah, someone who has been in NXT for what seems like forever, is better in the ring but only recently has been featured on NXT programming. Brooke might have had a good look and future potential, but she seemed lost a good deal of time in the ring. She's also towards the bottom of the list of people who should be talking on the mic.

Brooke getting an opportunity after a long time being overlooked might be good in that it gives someone else a chance, but her winning the MITB would be another wasted opportunity like when Corbin won Money in the Bank two years ago.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Randy Orton Natalya WWE Superstar Shakeup
Advertisement
Who deserves to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match the most?
RELATED STORY
4 better choices for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
RELATED STORY
Every WWE Superstar at the first WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars WWE should've picked for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre is the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match 
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Superstars who could unexpectedly win the ladder match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match participants revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 2 superstars who should win the men's ladder match and 2 who shouldn't
RELATED STORY
5 best Money in the Bank Ladder Matches of all-time
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments from the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us