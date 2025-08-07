4 Legendary Tag Teams that Could Re-form in WWE to Challenge the Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks have undoubtedly been one of the most dominant tag teams WWE has ever seen. The faction got a WWE Tag Team Championship victory a few weeks ago and defended it in a TLC match against five other top teams of SmackDown at SummerSlam.

While numerous teams came close to winning the titles, the numbers advantage ended up featuring another chapter of dominance from the faction, with the eerie group leaving MetLife Stadium as the champions. Every top SmackDown tag team has joined forces to take down the faction, but the result has always been the champions showing their dominance to reign supreme.

With some of the top names in the industry ending up successful, WWE could bring back a legendary tag team so that they could teach the Wyatt Sicks a lesson. This could be the perfect way to give all the respect to the legends that they deserve, and further add a passing of the torch moment for the new tag teams. Let’s check out a few legendary tag teams that WWE could bring back to take down the Wyatt Sicks.

#4. Rated-RKO

The duo of Edge and Randy Orton haven’t teamed together since their last match in 2007. While the duo had a storyline together in 2020, it was against each other. With Orton still active and Edge possibly nearing the end of his AEW run, a final reunion is plausible.

The duo has proved to be quite destructive in the past, and with Randy Orton’s former link to the Wyatt Family, a potential storyline like this could end up being brilliant. Further, the duo could end up winning the Tag Team titles, giving Edge one last title run with his longtime friend before he retires.

#3. The Brothers of Destruction

The last time The Undertaker and Kane stood together as a tag team was at Crown Jewel 2018. The two men defined dominance as a tag team back in the day, and could return to redefine their legacy and teach the Wyatt Sicks a lesson.

While The Phenom has still been an active name backstage in the company, Kane has not been involved in the wrestling business lately. A potential in-ring return from both men could end up being an incredible storyline in its own, and add a lot of nostalgia into the mix.

#2. The Hardy Boyz

The TNA World Tag Team Champions, Matt and Jeff Hardy, returned to WWE recently on NXT. Thanks to the TNA-WWE crossover, the duo's return to the company for a match is quite easy.

The Stamford-based company could showcase a potential champion vs. champion storyline to define the best tag team in the industry today, which could end up being another great tribute to Bray Wyatt and his legacy, considering his tag team run with Matt Hardy.

#1. WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz

The Dudley Boyz last teamed up in the company back in 2016, and fans have been waiting for their return as a duo since then. The legends sat at ringside during the TLC match at SummerSlam and witnessed the dominance of the Wyatt Sicks.

To teach the stars a lesson, the legends could make a return and drive all the members of the faction through a table, leaving them all bruised up. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the faction next.

