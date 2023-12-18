4 legendary WWE managers you didn't know managed The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the most legendary WWE Superstars of all time. The Deadman had an iconic career spanning thirty years, making him the longest-tenured in-ring performer in the Stamford-based company's history. For the bulk of his career, The Phenom was managed by William Moody, also known as Paul Bearer, and the duo's legacies were forever intertwined.

Given the iconic relationship between The Undertaker and Bearer, it is hard to imagine the WWE Hall of Famer under the wing of any other manager. While he only worked with Bearer (and briefly Ted DiBiase Sr.) during his time portraying the iconic character, he did have other managers earlier in his career. A few of these mouthpieces would also end up forging legendary careers in the company, where he became a transcendent icon.

Here are four iconic WWE managers you did not know managed The Undertaker.

#4. Dutch Mantell managed The Undertaker on the independent scene before making waves in WWE as Zeb Colter

Before he was the legendary Undertaker, Mark Calaway was the Master of Pain, wrestling in Jerry Jarrett's Continental Wrestling Association. His backstory was that he had just been released from five years in prison in Atlanta, where he had been jailed on a 'bad rap' after killing two men who attacked him in a parking lot.

During a nearly year-long stint in CWA, he worked with the likes of Bam Bam Bigelow and Jerry Lawler, defeating the latter for the Unified Heavyweight Championship. For the majority of his time in the promotion, he was managed by Dutch Mantell. The duo's future stints under Vince McMahon would overlap as The Undertaker and Zeb Colter, but few fans knew of their connection decades earlier.

#3&2. The Undertaker was briefly under the wing of Paul Heyman and Teddy Long in WCW

The Deadman began his career under the wing of two of his biggest future WWE nemeses

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest managers in WWE history if not the absolute greatest. He has been an Advocate for The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, and a Wiseman to The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, not to mention a mouthpiece for the likes of CM Punk, Big Show, and Cesaro, now known as Claudio Castagnoli. One name you would not think of as a "Paul Heyman Guy," especially given his history with the former ECW boss's clients, is The Undertaker.

However, during The Phenom's stint in WCW as Mean Mark Callous, he briefly formed an alliance with Heyman, then known as Paul E. Dangerously. A little before that, his mouthpiece was Teddy Long, who would come to be known in WWE, among other things, for his iconic "One-on-one with The Undertaker" catchphrase.

Fun fact: Paul Heyman also managed the future Stone Cold Steve Austin in WCW. Another fun fact? The Undertaker is actually almost six months older than the Wiseman.

#1. Paul Bearer was The Undertaker's first manager long before the duo joined forces in WWE

William Moody was known to the majority of the wrestling world as Paul Bearer, long-time manager of The Undertaker in WWE. His eerie mortician gimmick added a great deal to The Deadman's mystique and gave many young fans nightmares for good measure. However, outside the company, he also had a distinguished albeit lesser-known career as Percy Pringle.

Pringle managed luminaries like Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior, Rick Rude, and LA Knight before they were household names. However, one early name he managed would surprise fans more than most: The Undertaker himself. The Deadman's first manager during his days as Texas Red was the man who would be by his side later in his iconic career and who he would consider a lifelong friend.

Talk about coming full circle!

