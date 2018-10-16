4 Legends who were present at RAW 25 but may not be there at SmackDown 1000

Vinay Chhabria

Stone Cold Steve Austin kicked off RAW 25

SmackDown 1000 is all set to be the grandest episode in the history of the blue brand as a plethora of legends have been advertised for the show. Huge names like The Undertaker, Triple H, Batista, Ric Flair, Mark Henry, Michelle McCool, Teddy Long, Torrie Wilson and many more will be present at SmackDown 1000.

Earlier this year, the company’s flagship show, Monday Night RAW celebrated its 25th anniversary and had the greatest superstars of the past and present headlining the event. SmackDown 1000 will not be as epic as the RAW 25 episode given that the episode will air only from arena, unlike the latter which aired lived from 2 arenas.

The company has tried its best to bring the legendary superstars back for one night. However, there will be few names who were present at RAW 25 but will not be performing on SmackDown 1000. Here are the 4 superstars who the WWE Universe will miss the most-

#4 Chris Jericho

The best in the world at what he does!

The Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla was a part of the SmackDown Live roster in 2017 and hasn’t appeared on the ‘B’ show ever since taking the pin in the triple threat match for the United States title. Chris Jericho is one of the rarest talents to possess both, good mic skills and excellent in-ring abilities. He was the company’s first ever Undisputed Champion. Y2J introduced the historical Money In The Bank contract which helped in changing the lives of many superstars.

Chris Jericho is currently the Intercontinental Champion at New Japan Pro Wrestling and the leader of his musical band Fozzy. Jericho last made a WWE appearance at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in the Greatest Royal Rumble match way back in April. He also featured in the RAW 25 episode performing a backstage segment with Elias. Given that the former United States Champion loves to keep his returns a secret, to receive huge pops, the company might not have advertised him. Chances of a Jericho appearance seem unlikely, but a return cannot be ruled out.

