4 Long-standing Vince McMahon rules broken by Triple H under new WWE regime

So far, the Triple H-led creative regime has largely impressed the WWE Universe with its interesting plots and storylines. Recently, The Game delivered a record-breaking WrestleMania in Las Vegas, where John Cena became a 17-time World Champion.
Besides this, since Triple H has taken over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, he has broken some long-standing rules set by Vince McMahon.
In this article, we will discuss four long-standing Vince McMahon rules that The King of Kings has broken so far.
#4. Triple added numerical value to WrestleMania logo
For several years, WrestleMania wasn't numbered. It was reported that Vince McMahon decided to take the number out of Mania's logo in 2014.
Vince believes that Mania without a number offers a fresh vibe to The Show of Shows every year rather than making it a traditional sequence. Over the past few years, however, the numbers have been added back to the event's logo and marketing materials.
This shows that the Cerebral Assassin has broken the rules set by McMahon during his era in WWE.
#3. WWE superstars can now call themselves professional wrestlers
Under Vince McMahon's control, the superstars were restrained from calling themselves professional wrestlers on television. The former chairman wanted WWE Superstars to be separate from professional wrestlers of other promotions.
In recent years, however, many stars, including CM Punk, Cora Jade, and Randy Orton, have called themselves professional wrestlers on WWE television.
This seemingly confirms that Triple H has put an end to the long-standing restriction set by Vince in the sports entertainment juggernaut.
#2. The Game brought the US National Anthem for big shows
When the former chairman was in charge, he preferred to have America the Beautiful as a theme on major shows like WrestleMania instead of the National Anthem of the United States. Reports disclosed that Vince hated the National Anthem and hence preferred the other song.
However, at WrestleMania 40, it was seen that the King of the Kings had Grammy winner Coco Jones on the show to perform the National Anthem. This implies that Triple H has broken another rule set by Vince under his charge.
#1. The Chief Content Officer unbans some major words
Back in October 2024, AJ Styles suffered an injury on SmackDown, and it was revealed that several terms had been unbanned. On that show, the commentators used terms like 'hospital.' Earlier, these words weren't part of television and were not used by the company under Vince's rule.
However, the use of these words under Triple H's creative control affirms that another rule is broken under the new era of the CCO.