WWE has been around for a long time. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut's roots date back to the 1950s. Over time, the company has been run by Jess McMahon, Vince McMahon Sr., Vince McMahon Jr., and now Triple H and TKO Group Holdings.

Given how long the company has been around, it is obvious that the promotion has had hundreds, if not thousands, of wrestlers come and go. In fact, the very nature of pro wrestling has meant that wrestlers tend to simply pass through territories and promotions.

There are exceptions, however. In rare cases, some stars of World Wrestling Entertainment manage to last a decade and a half or, in rarer instances, two or more decades in the promotion.

This article will take a look at four of the longest-tenured active male superstars in the company today. This specifically emphasizes full-time employees who haven't been released or quit in the middle of their stint, so John Cena, CM Punk, and others aren't applicable. Who is, though?

#4. Randy Orton has been part of the main roster nonstop since 2002

Randy Orton joined WWE in 2000 through Ohio Valley Wrestling, the promotion's then-training facility. After developing for a few years, he joined the main roster in early 2002. This was the beginning of a 23-year run.

Throughout his tenure in the company, Orton has found great success. He is a 14-time world champion in WWE, which is incredibly impressive. He has also won mid-card and tag team gold and even headlined WrestleMania.

Nowadays, Orton has a less hectic schedule, which is especially necessary after a serious back surgery. The Viper was written off television via a Kevin Owens Piledriver last year but will likely return sooner rather than later.

#3. The Miz debuted in 2004 and then officially became active in 2006

The Miz officially debuted in WWE in 2004. After spending time in UPW, he participated in the fourth season of Tough Enough. While he didn't win, The Miz still earned a developmental contract and later properly debuted in 2006.

Since joining SmackDown in 2006, The Miz has had an incredible career. He is a two-time WWE Champion, a multi-time Intercontinental and US Champion, and a former tag team champion. The Miz has even main evented WrestleMania with John Cena.

Currently, The Miz is back on the brand he debuted on. The A-Lister was moved to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window. Now, he's on the lookout, fearful of The Wyatt Sicks. He has also been interacting with Andrade, attempting to recruit the former United States Champion by his side.

#2. Kofi Kingston debuted on the ECW brand in 2008

Kofi Kingston signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2006. In late 2007, vignettes began to air, teasing his debut on the ECW brand, which had a similar role as NXT does today. He then debuted in January before moving to RAW in June.

The New Day star is a four-time Intercontinental Champion and a three-time United States Champion. He has held an incredible 15 tag team titles and notably once won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

The former world champion is now on Monday Night RAW. He and Xavier Woods, the only two members in The New Day now following Big E's injury, are two of the biggest heels in pro wrestling. Fans absolutely can't stand him. This gives a lot of life to his career and hopefully means Kingston has many years left to entertain fans.

#1. R-Truth also re-joined WWE in 2008

R-Truth has had a fascinating journey in WWE and pro wrestling. He debuted on RAW in late 2000 but was released in 2001. After spending time in TNA Wrestling, he returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2008 and has remained in the promotion ever since.

Unlike the other entries on this list, R-Truth is not a former world champion. Still, he has held the United States Championship twice, the Hardcore Title twice, and tag team gold twice. Most notably, R-Truth held the WWE 24/7 Championship 54 times.

Today, R-Truth primarily serves as a comic figure. He does a tremendous job, and everybody loves him, which is a testament to his charisma and likable personality. SmackDown is lucky to have such an entertaining performer.

