4 Loopholes Rhea Ripley could take advantage of to appear at WWE WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania is almost here. The 41st extravaganza is going to be an exciting show with some major names in action. Stars such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena are confirmed to compete at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

One name who is not yet confirmed to compete at WrestleMania is Rhea Ripley. A month or so ago, The Eradicator was the Women's World Champion. She has since lost the title to IYO SKY.

Rhea had an opportunity to potentially regain the belt on RAW, but things went awry with special guest referee Bianca Belair. It appears that Ripley, without a title to her name, has no path to WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

There are some ways that the Australian could end up at the show, however. There are a few loopholes and tricks Rhea could take advantage of to ensure she's in action. This article will examine some of the potential options she has.

#4. She could refuse to give the Women's World Title belt back to management unless they add her to the show

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Monday Night RAW had quite the ending. Bianca Belair disqualified both Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, which caused Rhea to snap. She ultimately laid both women out.

Notably, The Eradicator took the Women's World Championship and treated it like her own. That could be Rhea's next game plan. She could attempt to possess the WWE Women's World Title and hold it hostage unless Adam Pearce gives her what she wants.

Ad

Rhea could suggest that she could only give the belt back by being included in the WrestleMania match. Adam could, then, potentially have no choice but to make the bout a Triple Threat Match featuring all three incredible superstars.

#3. Rhea Ripley could simply demand a rematch since she didn't lose on WWE RAW

While the previous loophole would feel a bit sketchy and certainly heelish, Rhea Ripley could simply rely on what actually happened and hope that management makes the right decision on its own. She was robbed on WWE RAW.

Ad

Bianca Belair shouldn't have been the referee in the match to begin with. WWE management, especially Adam Pearce, should have known that was a mistake. Even if he didn't realize it initially, he and Triple H both should after the events that transpired on RAW.

Rhea did not lose. Sure, she didn't win either, but she did not get defeated. She should demand a rematch or be included in the title match at WrestleMania, but without any special guest referees getting involved. Management would be wise to give her a fair shot.

Ad

#2. Rhea could try to appeal to The Rock

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Triple H and Adam Pearce won't make sure Rhea Ripley makes it to WWE WrestleMania, despite arguably deserving a shot, she has another option. The Eradicator could not only go above Adam's head but over Triple H's head, too.

Rhea could go to The Rock. The Final Boss is on the TKO Board of Directors and thus wields a lot of power in WWE. The Rock has also publicly praised Rhea in the past and has been caught on camera.

Ad

The two seem to have a good relationship, so if Rhea is truly desperate, going to The People's Champion might be her best move. The Rock has the power to add her to the match, and nobody can overrule it. Of course, fans might turn on Rhea if they know she's working with The Final Boss. Is that worth a WrestleMania match?

#1. She could "Occupy RAW" like Daniel Bryan once did

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Rhea Ripley feels selling her soul to The Final Boss isn't worth it, there is one last option. It is a "break glass in case of emergency" scenario. She could try to occupy RAW.

The "Occupy RAW" movement first took place 11 years ago. Daniel Bryan, who was being held back by Triple H and The Authority, had enough. Thankfully, Bryan had a huge fanbase and used them to take over the red brand. He invited fans into the ringside area and the ring, not allowing RAW to go as scheduled unless he got what he wanted.

It worked out for The American Dragon, who went on to become world champion at Wrestlemania. Rhea could take a page from Daniel Bryan's book and try to occupy RAW herself on Monday. If fans support her, it may force Adam Pearce and Triple H's hands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback