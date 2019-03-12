4 Major concerns due to Lashley's Intercontinental title win on RAW (March 11, 2019)

Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor and recaptured the Intercontinental Championship

Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW March 11, 2019. It caught the WWE viewers by surprise. Everyone expected Finn Balor to enter into WrestleMania 35 as the Intercontinental Champion.

The title was not defended on Fastlane so it was postponed to the night after the event. The unexpected title switch immediately following the pay-per-view just before WrestleMania 35 raised quite some eyebrows.

How and why did the creative team conceive such a thing is anyone's guess. Nevertheless, the former champion reclaimed his title with some help from Lio Rush distracting Balor. Like it or not, WWE has decided to end Balor's title reign just before WrestleMania. However, it comes with certain issues.

#4 An uninspiring title change before WrestleMania 35

Finn Balor just won the Intercontinental title at Elimination Chamber last month. The title changing hands too soon is not a step in the right direction. A champion unable to defend the title for even one whole month doesn't seem right. It makes them look weak.

Most importantly the Road to WrestleMania demands an unbeatable champion. If Lashley had been the champion for the whole while without losing, it would have been perfect. Now with Balor winning it only to lose it just before WrestleMania makes things a little uninteresting.

It is yet to be seen how the WWE creatives handles this situation and shows both the men as strong, resilient fighters despite the fact that both have lost it respectively due to the unnecessary involvement of Lio rush.

If they want to carry forward this angle for a WrestleMania title match between these two, then they would surely need to work hard on the build up. It would be difficult to show Finn Balor as a legible threat to Lashley. If someone else takes on Lashley then the short-lived title reign of Balor becomes absurd.

