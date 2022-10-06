4 Major Returns that could happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2022: 35-year-old star revealed as White Rabbit, 10-time world champion attacks major star

We are merely days away from WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Unlike previous years, this year's show actually does look "extreme" with every match having a stipulation attached to it.

The match card is almost finalized, and now it is up to Triple H and the company to give the fans a thrilling show. One thing that many are expecting from this Premium Live Event is at least one major return. With Crown Jewel around the corner, this possibility can't be ruled out.

Let's take a look at four major returns that could possibly happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#4. Charlotte Flair could show up at Extreme Rules

The Queen has been on a hiatus since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship earlier this year. While there's no timeline provided for her return, WWE would want one of their biggest stars to return soon. Could that happen this weekend at Extreme Rules?

Liv Morgan is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an "Extreme Rules" match. Rousey is currently the favorite to win this match and title. However, this might not be well received by the fans.

One way to avoid a title exchange and still protest Rousey could be outside interference and Charlotte Flair could be the perfect one to do so, considering their recent history.

#3. Becky Lynch could return and confront Damage CTRL

Another major star from the women's division who is currently out of action is Becky Lynch. The Man last competed at SummerSlam earlier this year, where she dropped her RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair and turned face. However, she suffered an injury during the match and has since been out of action recovering.

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 will see Bianca Belair defend her title against Bayley. There is a huge chance of Damage CTRL getting involved in this match and Becky Lynch could show up to help Bianca Belair retain her title, kicking off a feud against Bayley and the Damage CTRL.

This could be the match that gets into the Women's WarGames match later this year at WWE Survivor Series 2022.

#2. Brock Lesnar could return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 and attack a major star

The promotion is set to travel to Saudi Arabia next month for this year's edition of Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Universal Championship has already been announced for the show and fans can expect more major matches to be made official soon.

Brock Lesnar is heavily rumored to return for a match at Crown Jewel. The Beast Incarnate has been away from WWE television since SummerSlam and the company would want him back for the big Saudi show.

It was recently announced that former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier will be appearing at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 as the special guest referee in the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

We could possibly see Brock Lesnar return following this match and take out Daniel Cormier, setting up a big-money match between the two at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Cormier and Lesnar previously had an intense confrontation at the end of UFC 226 in 2018 and it just makes sense for Lesnar to show up at Extreme Rules and tell Cormier that WWE is his kingdom.

#1. Bray Wyatt could finally be revealed to be behind the "white rabbit" at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

The "white rabbit" phenomenon has taken over the WWE Universe by storm. The company has traditionally used vignettes and promos to tease returns, but their current strategy of using easter eggs, social media, and teases at house shows have been incredibly fun for fans. They can't wait to find out who is behind all of these "white rabbit" teases.

The biggest speculation is former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, who was released last year. Multiple signs are pointing towards him being behind these teases.

The question now is when will it finally be revealed. WWE Extreme Rules 2022 could be an ideal place for this reveal and Bray Wyatt returning would blow the roof off.

If Bray Wyatt returns at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, which character would you like to see him in? The Eater of the Worlds, The Fiend, or something completely new?

