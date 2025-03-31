4 major stars who could debut on SmackDown ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

It is an exciting time to be a WWE fan. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut currently has four brands: RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and the newly revived EVOLVE. That means fans have many options when it comes to what they watch.

With four brands, along with premium live events and supplementary programming such as Main Event, LFG, and Speed, it is crucial for World Wrestling Entertainment to have a wealth of talent. There are a number of different ways to fill up these rosters.

Of course, there is the Performance Center and training stars from scratch. There is also the method of bringing back past legends. Additionally, hiring stars from the indie scene or bringing back previously released talents works too.

SmackDown, especially the mid-card, could arguably use a boost ahead of WrestleMania. Along with the now confirmed arrival of Rey Fenix, who could debut or return on the blue brand ahead of WrestleMania?

Below are four major stars who could debut on SmackDown ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Rusev & #3. Lana, the power couple could return to WWE and make a splash

Rusev and Lana are a former power couple in WWE. The Bulgarian Brute and The Ravishing Russian met while in NXT. They had a manager-wrestler on-screen relationship that soon led to both stars joining the main roster.

The pair found some success on RAW and SmackDown. Rusev is a former WWE United States Champion, and Lana was a very popular figure. They both left the company and even worked for All Elite Wrestling before, but now both are free of any known contractual obligations.

The pair could show up together on Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania. For example, Lana could appear out of nowhere and distract LA Knight, only for Rusev to jump The Megastar from behind.

This could potentially set up a WrestleMania match for Rusev. While it may be unrealistic to get a bout at The Show of Shows that quickly, he is a big name, so it isn't impossible.

#2. Aleister Black is now a free agent

Aleister Black is one of the spookiest and most intriguing wrestlers in the world. While in WWE, he won the NXT Championship on the black and gold brand. He later competed on both RAW and SmackDown, but failed to find the same level of success.

The dark and moody star had a solid run in WWE, but ultimately ended up in All Elite Wrestling for the past several years. He just left that company, however, and it is assumed that he'll return to work under Triple H. The Game booked Black better than anyone else has since.

Many think that Black could be the person behind the mysterious vignettes that have been airing on SmackDown. For now, though, WWE has yet to confirm whether they are actually for Black's impending return.

While the identity behind the vignettes remains unclear, a return for Black is certainly possible. For example, he could shockingly attack Fenix in his debut this Friday. That would be shocking and set up an immediate feud for fans to check out.

#1. Paige could be a key player in the women's mid-card scene

Paige is a legend in women's pro wrestling. She helped to usher in a new era on NXT and WWE's main roster. This was known as The Divas Revolution and later Women's Evolution.

In fact, Paige was the first-ever NXT Divas Champion. She later moved to WWE's main roster and immediately held gold there too. She helped change women's wrestling, but unfortunately, she had some challenges along the way.

Between personal demons, some controversies, and a series of injuries, much of Paige's legacy is rarely acknowledged today. It didn't help that she competed in the company's primary opposition in AEW. Now, however, Paige left All Elite Wrestling and could potentially return to her former promotion.

Paige could make an immediate splash in the Women's United States Championship picture. Chelsea Green having to defend her belt against someone who helped change women's wrestling could be perfect for WrestleMania. Alternatively, she could at least help even the odds by uniting with Zelina Vega to take on The Green Regime and their constant cheating.

