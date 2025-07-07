WWE Monday Night RAW will take place tonight, and the show is stacked. Roxanne Perez and Kairi Sane will clash, as will Penta and Seth Rollins. Additionally, Bronson Reed will battle Jey Uso.

This show is more than just big-time bouts, however. This is the final edition of Monday Night RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution. Those two shows will both be taking place over the course of the weekend, with Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, as the name implies.

Evolution will be on Sunday, and the show already boasts several big-time clashes. Seven matches have been announced for the event, albeit not all are finalized. This includes title bouts, with the stars of today and legends of the past in action.

Come Monday Night RAW tonight, there could be a match or two announced for the show or even a bout officially finalized with all competitors named. This article will take a look at a handful of matches that could be confirmed on RAW.

Below are four matches that could be confirmed for Evolution on this week’s RAW.

#4. A Giulia open challenge for the WWE Women's United States Title could be announced

Giulia is one of the best wrestlers in the world today. WWE fans are just learning about how good the Japanese-Italian sensation really is. She joined the company last year and quickly won the NXT Women's Championship.

Not to be outdone, Giulia joined WWE's main roster following WrestleMania 41, and she is already a champion. She defeated Zelina Vega to win the Women's United States Championship in an absolute shocker.

Now, Giulia isn't booked for Evolution. There is a chance The Beautiful Madness misses the show, but instead, it could be announced that the SmackDown star will hold an open challenge with her belt on the line at Evolution. This would create a lot of buzz ahead of the event.

#3. The Women's Tag Team Championship match could be finalized

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles faced a major setback recently. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez held the coveted gold, but The Miracle Kid suffered an injury that required surgery. With her shoulder on the mend, Liv couldn't remain champion.

Roxanne Perez ultimately filled in and is now the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel. The duo will put the gold on the line at WWE Evolution in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. So far, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair is the only other pairing announced for the bout.

That could change come Monday Night RAW, however. The final lineup for the match could be revealed. Adam Pearce and Ava could both note which team representing RAW and which duo representing NXT will be in the big-time title match. Fans would then have confirmation on what to expect this Sunday.

#2. A major Nikki Bella match could be revealed

Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer and a legend in wrestling. Not only was she a key star on Total Divas and Total Bellas, but Nikki was also a former Divas Champion. She and Brie Bella were major stars in their era.

The Bella twin returned to WWE RAW several weeks ago and was seemingly set to feud with Liv Morgan. Fans expected this to lead to a match at Evolution, but as mentioned earlier, Morgan suffered an injury, and any of those plans have since been halted.

Still, Nikki could compete at Evolution anyway. Either Brie Bella could return for a tag team match, or Nikki could battle someone else in a singles bout. For example, perhaps Nikki could go one-on-one with Kairi Sane at the upcoming Premium Live Event? Regardless, a bout could be confirmed on RAW.

#1. Asuka and Stephanie Vaquer could have a dream match at Evolution

Asuka is an icon in the world of pro wrestling. She was a massive star in Japan and has since come to WWE and created a Hall of Fame career for herself. Asuka recently returned after being absent for a year due to injury.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Vaquer is the next major sensation in WWE. Just like Giulia, Stephanie was called up to the main roster just a handful of weeks ago following WrestleMania. La Primera has already made a major splash in the program.

While both women are incredible, neither is booked for a major match at Evolution. Instead, Stephanie teased entry in the Women's Battle Royal, and Asuka hasn't been announced for anything. That could and should change. Instead, the two incredible women could be announced for a one-on-one match at the show.

